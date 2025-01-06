Taxfyle Announces Industry-Leading AI Tax Assistant For Streamlined Tax Preparation

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxfyle , the internet's accounting workforce, proudly announces the continued development of its innovative artificial intelligence initiatives. Taxfyle's new AI customer assistant, Luis, is set to launch on Jan. 31.

Luis can make the tax filing process easier by quickly answering questions about required documents and other topics that could speed up tax filing and potential tax refunds before the Tax Pro gets to work. This feature then reduces Pros' time gathering what's required before they file the customer's taxes.

Once users have successfully started their jobs, they can chat with Luis. Luis serves as a bridge during the customer journey to make their experience easier and quicker. Users retain the flexibility to opt out of interacting with Luis and speak directly with a customer support representative or Tax Professional. When it comes to preparing and filing tax returns, the work will still be completed by one of the accountants using the Taxfyle platform.

Powered by the latest LLM models, Luis delivers efficiency in tax preparation. Luis was trained using over 300 CPA and IRS publications for reliability, hallucination reduction, and improved correctness.

This is not Taxfyle's first adoption of AI to simplify the tax process. Taxfyle's AI automation has already proven successful through its integration with tax filing software. This AI model pre-fills data in a fraction of the time it would typically take, allowing Tax Professionals to review the extracted information and then import it to the tax software, thus minimizing errors and enhancing efficiency.

"Luis is a great addition to our platform," Tati Leon, Director of Product and Marketing at Taxfyle, said. "This new feature will make the customer experience easier, save the Pros time, and still allow for a personal touch."

About Taxfyle

Since 2015, Taxfyle has revolutionized professional accounting services with its user-friendly platform and innovative solutions. From tax preparation to bookkeeping, Taxfyle continues to lead the industry with its commitment to modernizing an overburdened sector. Visit Taxfyle's website at taxfyle.com .

