Taxfyle, FreshBooks integrate to streamline operations for millions of entrepreneurs, small-business owners

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxfyle is proud to announce that starting this month, millions of entrepreneurs and small-business owners who rely on FreshBooks to manage and grow their businesses will gain access to Taxfyle's leading on-demand accounting services. By integrating Taxfyle within the FreshBooks platform, users get an all-in-one business management service that streamlines all essential financial and bookkeeping functions.

Founded in 2015, Taxfyle set out to transform professional tax prep with an easy-to-use mobile platform that makes filing taxes as easy as ordering a pizza from your smartphone. Today, the company offers three product segments that have innovated in the accounting space and serve individuals, small businesses and enterprise clients faster and more efficiently than ever before. FreshBooks users now have the ability to automatically export all financial statements and directly upload them to their Taxfyle accounts, eliminating the hassle of compiling, uploading and parsing through those materials themselves. Based on other partnerships in this realm, Taxfyle has found that when bookkeeping services integrate a tax-filing function into their platform, customer churn drops by about 30% month over month.

"Getting your own business off the ground and seeing that it continues to grow and flourish is more than a full-time job. The added convenience FreshBooks and Taxfyle will bring together to millions of hardworking entrepreneurs can't be overstated," said Taxfyle co-founder and CEO Richard Laviña. "Taxfyle's mission has always been to democratize access to quality professional services and provide customers transparency on what they're getting and what they're paying. FreshBooks operates with that same guiding principle, so we're thankful to have had the opportunity to partner with their team."

FreshBooks has helped more than 10 billion freelance professionals, agencies and users at small businesses, just another way its platform aligns with that of Taxfyle. Taxfyle is the only on-demand accounting platform that guarantees best-in-class, below-market services for independent contractors and small businesses. Taxfyle currently boasts a network of more than 1,500 U.S.-based certified and vetted accountants, ready at a moment's notice to address any user's tax needs and questions. By the 2020 tax season, Taxfyle expects to have roughly 2,000 CPAs on its platform, lending added efficiency and ease to an already-seamless customer experience.

About Taxfyle

Taxfyle is shaping the future of work by retooling the world's multibillion-dollar professional services industry, changing how services are delivered and who they are performed by. Founded in 2015, Taxfyle transformed professional tax prep with an easy-to-use mobile platform heralded as "Uber for taxes." Today, we are leveraging the same industry expertise and technical ingenuity behind our consumer offering to alleviate the issues of an outdated sector. Through three verticals that serve individuals, small businesses and enterprise-level clientele, Taxfyle is committed to rebooting accounting and professional services for a modern era. For more information, visit our website: taxfyle.com .

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is the No. 2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 160 countries. The company has helped more than 20 million people process billions of dollars through its easy-to-use invoicing, time-tracking, expense management, and online payments features. Recognized with 10 Stevie awards for the best customer service in the world, the company's mantra is to "execute extraordinary experiences every day." FreshBooks is based in Toronto, Canada. Learn more at www.FreshBooks.com

