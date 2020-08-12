Taxfyle ranks No. 74 on Inc. Magazine's 2020 Inc. 5000 list

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxfyle, the on-demand accounting services platform disrupting the professional services industry and helping to define the future of work, is proud to announce that it has been ranked No. 74 on this year's Inc. 5000 list. Taxfyle grew more than 4,500% between 2016 and 2019, by revenue, putting it within the Top 2% of this year's Inc. 5000. The ranking comes on the heels of Taxfyle's launch of RMW Accounting, a subsidiary dedicated to acquiring accounting firms.

Published annually by Inc. Magazine, the Inc. 5000 list ranks privately held U.S.-based companies by their three-year revenue growth rates. To qualify, a company must be independently owned and have met minimum revenue thresholds of $100,000 in 2016 and $2 million in 2019.

Taxfyle's ranking among this year's Inc. 5000 puts the company in an elite group that has included organizations such as Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos and Oracle. Taxfyle is the 12th highest-ranked Florida company.

Founded in 2015, Taxfyle set out to transform professional tax prep with an easy-to-use platform that would finally make filing personal or business taxes as easy as ordering dinner on your smartphone. Taxfyle has been referred to as "Uber for taxes" because of how easy filing your taxes can be via the company's mobile app. Taxfyle also offers robust B2B solutions – Taxfyle Outsourcing for CPA firms, and Worklayer for the enterprise segment. A Big Four accounting firm is among Taxfyle's clients. In recent years, Taxfyle has entered into strategic partnerships with Freshbooks and Bench Accounting to bring a tax-filing component to the two leading bookkeeping platforms in North America.

"In our short, five-year history, Taxfyle has worked with some of the most notable firms in the industry to help them change the way their employees work and transform how their businesses function day to day," said Taxfyle co-founder and CEO Richard Laviña.

"This recognition from Inc. magazine comes at a time when our company is more relevant than ever before, proving that our ideals were aligned with current and future market needs. Our leadership skills have been pivotal in our ability to take Taxfyle from an idea to one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation: all while helping to create thousands of opportunities for thousands of U.S.-based CPAs and EAs," said Michael Mouriz, co-founder and COO of Taxfyle.

The Top 500 companies on the list are featured in the September issue of Inc. Magazine.

"All of us at Taxfyle have worked extremely diligently over the last five years to launch and grow our company: a consumer and firm-focused startup that specializes in helping individuals and businesses engage a tax professional, and also helps firms to scale their headcount at a moment's notice," said Will Sahaditjan, Taxfyle co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "We're proud to be recognized for our efforts in laying the groundwork for the professional services industry of tomorrow."

About Taxfyle

Taxfyle is shaping the future of work by retooling the world's multibillion-dollar professional services industry, changing how services are delivered and who they are performed by. Founded in 2015, Taxfyle transformed professional tax prep with an easy-to-use mobile platform heralded as "Uber for taxes." Today, we are leveraging the same industry expertise and technical ingenuity behind our consumer offering to alleviate the issues of an outdated sector. Through three verticals that serve individuals, small businesses and enterprise-level clientele, Taxfyle is committed to rebooting accounting and professional services for a modern era. For more information, visit our website: taxfyle.com .

