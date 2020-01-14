Taxfyle relocates HQ to 14,000-square-foot space amid explosive growth in 2019

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida-founded and based accounting-technology startup Taxfyle is proud to announce the opening of its newest corporate headquarters following a year of unprecedented growth, its third relocation since the company was founded in Coral Gables in 2015.

The new Taxfyle HQ, at 2901 Florida Ave. in Coconut Grove, spans roughly 14,000 square feet of open-layout work areas, private offices, conference rooms, recreation areas featuring beer-on-tap and ping pong tables, and an auditorium for new-product brainstorming sessions and pitch presentations.

"It's incredibly gratifying to have our new headquarters serve as visual evidence of how much Taxfyle has grown, especially in this last year, as we worked to expand our B2B offerings through Worklayer to help CPAs manage seasonal demand and key partnerships, and drew new users to our retail tax platform with the guarantee that filing your taxes doesn't have to be a headache," Taxfyle COO and co-founder Michael Mouriz said. "With the 2019 tax season upon us, we're excited to be bringing on new team members to help us compound our progress and continue to innovate the professional services industry."

Since Taxfyle launched its on-demand retail tax-filing platform on desktop and mobile in 2015, it has provided thousands of users with best-in-class service and secured numerous strategic partnerships with established financial services companies, including, most recently, Bench Accounting, North America's leading online bookkeeping platform.

Taxfyle currently employs 48 full-time staffers, with plans to expand its marketing and sales divisions in the coming months. Recently, the company commemorated the major milestone of growing its national network of CPAs and IRS-enrolled agents to more than 2,000 licensed and vetted accounting professionals.

With more than 50,000 registered users, Taxfyle is proud to offer individualized services that take the stress out of doing your taxes, no matter how complex someone's return might be. The company offers a tailored approach to tax-filing, whether a given user is an independent contractor working for numerous companies of the "gig economy" or an ex-patriate.

"Startups often herald themselves as 'the first' or 'the best' at whatever it is they do, but I feel confident in saying that Taxfyle is both the first and best accounting-tech platform to serve taxpayers and business-facing clients in a hyper-personalized manner that makes the idea of taxes feel less equivalent to 'death' as an imminent horror," said Jeff Ransdell, managing director of venture capital firm Rokk3r Fuel ExO, a follow-on investor in Taxfyle.

"In fact – and I can say this as a Taxfyle customer myself – they've made taxes as easy as shopping online. I applaud Ricky [Laviña], Mike, and the whole Taxfyle team on their progress, and look forward to seeing how they will disrupt the accounting industry."

About Taxfyle

Taxfyle is shaping the future of work by retooling the world's multibillion-dollar professional services industry, changing how services are delivered and who they are performed by. Founded in 2015, Taxfyle transformed professional tax prep with an easy-to-use mobile platform heralded as "Uber for taxes." Today, we are leveraging the same industry expertise and technical ingenuity behind our consumer offering to alleviate the issues of an outdated sector. Through three verticals that serve individuals, small businesses and enterprise-level clientele, Taxfyle is committed to rebooting accounting and professional services for a modern era. For more information, visit our website: taxfyle.com .

