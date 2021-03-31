Taxis and Transit, Together: Yellow and Green Taxis Now Available in the Transit app Thanks to Integration with Curb

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit , the app New Yorkers rely on to navigate public transit, today announces added support for yellow and green taxis in the app, thanks to a new integration with taxi mobility platform Curb . Transit users can now get real-time ETAs for the nearest taxis, plan A-to-B trips, and book taxi rides using Transit's trip planner. Riders can compare taxis with a variety of other mobility options, including subways, buses, bikeshare, carshare and ridehail — and even use the app's Transit+ feature to take a taxi to or from nearby subway and rail lines as part of a multimodal trip.

Transit's taxi integration with Curb is currently live in New York City, with support for other major U.S. markets like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Philadelphia launching in the coming weeks. To celebrate, riders who use Transit to ride with Curb will receive $5 off their first ride.

The integration with Curb marks the first time taxi services in the U.S. have been made available as a mobility option on the Transit app, and cements taxis as a central part of any city's open, integrated transportation network. After a user enters their destination in Transit, the app provides a suggested route, which could combine public transit, bikeshare, ridehail, or walking. By adding taxis into the mix, Transit is expanding users' mobility options and ensuring riders can choose the best route for their needs.

By tapping into Curb's mobility infrastructure and expansive network of connected taxis, the Transit app displays real-time taxi information like ETAs and upfront fares so users can more accurately compare estimated trip times and prices with other options like ridehail. To provide riders with a user experience akin to ride-sharing, Curb provides riders in New York City with upfront pricing on taxi trips, giving users the confidence of knowing ahead of time exactly what they'll pay for a ride, which is often less expensive than a ridehail option for the same trip.

"Taxis don't always get the credit they deserve but the last year has shown us that taxis continue to play a central role in helping commuters and essential workers navigate cities—even in the toughest of times. No matter your destination, you can always count on a taxi to get you there safely and efficiently," said Jason Gross, Vice President, Mobile at Curb. "Our integration with Transit app will make taxis more ubiquitous on the apps commuters rely on every day and allow us to provide more riders with a tried and tested transportation option."

"If I seem excited, it's because it's hard to Curb my enthusiasm about today's news. Bringing the iconic yellow taxi together with subways and buses, all in one app, is a match made in heaven," said Jake Sion, Chief Operating Officer at Transit. "Thanks to this partnership, riders will save precious New York minutes — and dollars, too. At Transit, our mission is to help people get around without their own cars. With this taxi integration, starting in New York and coming soon to cities across the country, we're making it easy for people to find the best way to get around."

As cities continue to grapple with the pandemic, Transit and Curb provide users with flexible transportation options to ensure they can get where they need to go. While taxis are only one element of a city's public transportation infrastructure, they fill a unique role in the broader transportation ecosystem. Taxis are clearly marked, highly regulated, operated by licensed drivers, and required to adhere to strict sanitation guidelines, all of which allows taxis to provide riders with a safe, reliable, and consistent experience.

Transit is available in the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting www.transitapp.com .

About Transit

Transit solves the urban commute in more than 200 cities worldwide. Users can easily navigate public transit with accurate real-time predictions, simple trip planning, step-by-step navigation and quick, easy payments. The app also integrates additional transport modes — bikesharing, scooters, carsharing, taxi and ridehail — so users can mix-and-match their options with public transit to determine the best way to get from A to B. The company is based in Montréal, QC. Learn more by visiting www.transitapp.com.

About Curb

Curb is reimagining urban mobility and bringing payments acceptance to businesses small and large. Each year, the Curb's open platform powers millions of taxi rides across the US and UK and facilitates billions of dollars in payment transactions. Curb has built a comprehensive mobility, payments, and media platform that powers millions of rides for consumers, transit agencies, and businesses, as well as effortless payment and advertising that reaches captive audiences of millions. Curb Mobility's platform is connected to over 100,000 taxis and for-hire vehicles across the US and UK, and its out of home advertising network delivers more than 1 billion impressions monthly.

