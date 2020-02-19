TaxJar Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, demonstrating their commitment to customers and partners in data and information security

TaxJar's proactive approach to customer data and security, as demonstrated by voluntarily completing this SOC 2 examination process, reaffirms TaxJar's ongoing commitment to meet the compliance needs of its rapidly-growing mid-market customer base as well as its expanding partnership program . The company's technology and service partners are continually looking for ways to integrate deeper to meet the growing compliance demands of their customers, and industry-leading examinations like this enable the company to strengthen these relationships.

"Securing our customers' data is a top priority at TaxJar. SOC 2 compliance marks yet another milestone in our rapid growth as a customer-first, technology-focused company," said Jennifer Carati, TaxJar's Director of Information Security. "Our customers have come to rely on us for dependability, scalability, integrity and speed. This latest achievement gives our eCommerce merchants and SaaS customers further assurance of our ongoing commitment to provide them with the freedom to focus on growing their business, not sales tax."

"TaxJar's successful completion of a SOC 2 examination demonstrates their dedication to security and compliance as well as their customers," said Danny Manimbo, Schellman's Senior Manager.

SOC stands for "System and Organization Controls" under the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and is widely recognized as the "gold standard" for data security. Moving forward, TaxJar will perform a Type 2 SOC 2 audit on an annual basis and will make the report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement.

Learn more about TaxJar's SOC 2 compliance here .

TaxJar

TaxJar is the #1 rated technology empowering eCommerce businesses to take charge of sales tax compliance. Trusted by more than 20,000 eCommerce sellers, developers and accounting professionals, TaxJar completely automates sales tax calculations, reporting and filing and offers the most comprehensive partnership program for technology, service and tax advisors. A fully distributed company , TaxJar was founded by eCommerce professionals with the goal of making sales tax easier for everyone. Visit www.taxjar.com to take charge of sales tax today.

Schellman & Company, LLC

Schellman & Company, LLC (Schellman) is a leading provider of attestation and compliance services. Schellman is a CPA firm, a globally licensed PCI Qualified Security Assessor, an ISO Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor, and a FedRAMP 3PAO.

