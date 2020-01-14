TaxJar Increases Its Footprint with Mid-Market eCommerce Retailers, Tripling Growth with TaxJar Plus in 2019

TaxJar Plus is a full-service sales tax solution with dedicated account management teams, best-in class technical onboarding and exclusive sales tax management features. The software offers truly integrated multi-channel reporting capabilities, automated remittance and filing with AutoFile , and a free Economic Nexus Insights tracking and notification service. Mid-market customers have all the compliance tools they need with TaxJar Plus to support their business when the growing complexities of sales volume, state nexus and platform requirements have multiplied.

"The investments we've made to handle seasonal spikes in traffic enable us to scale our technology with ease and offer uninterrupted service and accuracy," said Matt Anderson, TaxJar's Chief Technology Officer. "Our growing mid-market customer base relies on TaxJar Plus to provide best-in-class customer service and seamless integrations so they can focus on growing their business, not managing sales tax."

As the fallout from South Dakota vs. Wayfair continues to impact more high-growth merchants, the company's customers are collecting sales tax in more than three times as many states today as they did a year ago. The rapid legislative changes across US states are driving more and more businesses and developers to choose the software company to power the sales tax insight and back-end needs of their businesses.

In 2019, TaxJar customers gained access to new pre-built integrations with even more leading eCommerce platforms and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems such as NetSuite, Chargebee, BigCommerce, Microsoft NAV and Quickbooks. The company's more than 20,000 customers can quickly integrate with TaxJar's certified integrations to expedite go-live and reduce the initial implementation time and investment.

TaxJar's momentum shows no sign of stopping in 2020. G2's latest Winter report rates TaxJar as #1 in Support, Performance, Relationship and Momentum, all chosen by the source that matters most, TaxJar's customers.

TaxJar is the leading technology for complex eCommerce businesses to manage sales tax. A fully distributed company, TaxJar was founded to help merchants and developers spend less time on sales tax and more time growing the businesses they love. Serving mid-market eCommerce developers and merchants, TaxJar Plus offers Reports, AutoFile, and SmartCalcs API, a modern, robust sales tax calculations API for developers. Visit TaxJar Plus for more information.

