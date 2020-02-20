TaxJar Launches One-Click Integration with BigCommerce, Automating Sales Tax Calculations for Mid-Market and Enterprise Merchants

More than 20,000 customers trust TaxJar's solution to manage their sales tax with ease, marrying the same reliability they have come to know with BigCommerce. By pairing cutting-edge technology that scales during times of growth, this partnership will yield a seamless experience for eCommerce businesses of all sizes. With 99.9% uptime, TaxJar sales tax calculations will never slow down the checkout process.

Powered by TaxJar's award-winning SmartCals API, TaxJar works directly with developers and store owners to deliver a personalized experience that expedites the onboarding process to get BigCommerce stores up and running quickly. With unparalleled customer support, TaxJar's sales tax automation product is the easy choice for BigCommerce merchants.

"More than 60,000 merchants chose our platform because they wanted an eCommerce solution that would provide high functionality with ease, and they expect that same level of quality from our partners," said Russell Klein, chief development officer at BigCommerce. "Partnering with TaxJar was an obvious choice because its tax software makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to automate sales tax management, freeing up resources to focus on growing revenue rather than managing back-office operations. We are excited to make TaxJar's services more easily accessible to our merchants."

TaxJar requires no coding background and simplifies sales tax for growing, mid-market businesses through truly-human support, reliable accuracy, economic nexus alerts and return-ready reports.

"We're excited about the opportunities this strategic partnership with BigCommerce will bring to their brands looking for an accurate, reliable solution to automate their sales tax calculations," said Lee Hadsock, VP of Partnerships and Business Development at TaxJar. "BigCommerce is constantly innovating to bring the latest in SaaS to their solution and we're proud to bring their merchants an end-to-end sales tax solution designed to make eCommerce easier for everybody."

The TaxJar sales tax automation app is available today on the BigCommerce App Store. To learn more and request a free demo, visit www.taxjar.com/bigcommerce .

About TaxJar

TaxJar is the #1 rated technology empowering eCommerce businesses to take charge of sales tax compliance. Founded by and for eCommerce professionals, TaxJar is trusted by more than 20,000 eCommerce sellers, developers and accounting professionals. TaxJar completely automates sales tax calculations, reporting and filing with the most comprehensive partnership program for technology, service and tax advisors. A fully distributed company , TaxJar was founded by eCommerce professionals with the goal of making sales tax easier for everyone. Visit www.taxjar.com to take charge of sales tax today.

