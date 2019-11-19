TaxJar Reaches 20,000 Customer Milestone

"We are so proud to achieve this milestone and thankful for each and every one of our customers. Simplifying sales tax so they can concentrate on growing their business has always been our goal, and we are excited to see how TaxJar does just that," Mark Faggiano, TaxJar Founder and CEO.

To celebrate, TaxJar is featuring customer success stories from top brands on how they've grown over the years. Basecamp, a SaaS-based company, and KiwiCo, an eCommerce subscription-based toy company, share growth strategies around scalability, when to implement new technology, and hiring in remote environments. By sharing this advice, TaxJar hopes other entrepreneurs will discover valuable takeaways to inspire their future growth.

TaxJar's customer stories are designed to help online retailers walk away with insight on how to grow their business. The video interviews highlight each company's business history, scalability, how to implement new technology, and product development, ultimately bringing them to where they are today.

To celebrate TaxJar's 20,000 customers and see how eCommerce brands are growing in today's marketplace, visit taxjar.com/growthstories .

About TaxJar

Founded in 2013, TaxJar is a leading technology for eCommerce businesses and developers to manage sales tax. As a fully-distributed company, TaxJar employees are located all over the country. The business was founded to make eCommerce easier for everyone by helping merchants and developers spend less time on sales tax and more time growing the businesses they love. For press inquiries, contact Lizzy Greenburg, CMO, marketing@taxjar.com.

