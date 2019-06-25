TaxJar, the Leading Sales Tax Solution, Launches Technology Partner Program

WOBURN, Mass., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxJar, the highest-rated sales tax solution in the world, has debuted a Technology Partner Program designed to deliver increased value to partners with best-in-class technology certifications, dedicated support and on-demand marketing resources.

This new certification program is built to scale partnerships throughout TaxJar for easy integration with leading eCommerce platforms and services. Technology partners will be able to deliver integrations faster, saving time and cutting development costs, increasing revenue and leveraging customized resources tailored for their customer's needs. This means more businesses across a variety of eCommerce platforms will be able to leverage TaxJar's best-in-class sales tax solutions to solve their customers' sales tax headaches.

The company invites technology providers to join the new and expanded partner program if they are looking to offer their customers an affordable automated sales tax solution that eases the burden of eCommerce sales tax. At launch, 25 partners, from ERPs to marketplaces to eCommerce platforms, have been certified including BigCommerce, Magento, Amazon, Shopify, X-Cart, and Miva.

"TaxJar is one of the most cost-effective tax automation solutions that allows our customers forget about their tax-related burden and focus on their business," says Alex Mulin, X-Cart Senior Business Development Manager.

After the June 2018 South Dakota v. Wayfair Supreme Court Decision, a growing number of eCommerce businesses are now faced with multi-state sales tax requirements, and are looking for an accurate and reliable solution to lift the burden. TaxJar currently supports nearly 20,000 businesses and this new partner network will provide best-in-class technology and customer experiences from TaxJar's extended partner network.

In the last six years, TaxJar's industry leading solution has received accolades and praise for intuitive customer-focused onboarding, quickest ROI payback period 1, and highest satisfaction 1 among its peers. The company's success allows TaxJar technology partners the ability to confidently offer an affordable, reliable, and multi-channel sales tax solution to customers of any size.

"We're incredibly excited to announce the launch of the TaxJar Partner Program" says Lee Hadsock, VP of Partnerships at TaxJar. "We deeply understand the confidence and trust that our partners have earned from their customers and we're thrilled to be delivering even more value to those relationships."

Members of the TaxJar Technology Partner Program will have access to exclusive partner benefits including technical support, revenue sharing, and co-marketing resources across TaxJar channels — the leading source for sales tax education. As a result, TaxJar's partners will be able to focus more time and effort on helping their client's businesses grow, and less time on sales tax compliance.

Learn more about the TaxJar Technology Partner Program at taxjar.com/partners .

About TaxJar

TaxJar is a leading technology for eCommerce businesses to manage sales tax. TaxJar was founded to make eCommerce easier for everyone by helping merchants and developers spend less time on sales tax to focus on growing the businesses they love.

