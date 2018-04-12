TaxSlayer Bowl To Restore "Gator" In Its Name

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gator Bowl Sports Board of Trustees announced today the annual Jacksonville college football bowl game played at EverBank Field will reinstitute "Gator" into its name, becoming:

"TaxSlayer Gator Bowl"

The new name and logo were created to honor the longstanding tradition of this bowl. The event was founded in Jacksonville in 1946 as the Gator Bowl. Now in its 74th year, it is one of the longest-continually-held college bowl games in the U.S. and was the first ever nationally televised bowl. TaxSlayer, a leading online and professional tax and financial technology company, bought the exclusive naming rights to the event in 2014, and remains the title sponsor.

"The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl has a rich tradition and legacy in college football and we at TaxSlayer http://www.taxslayer.com/ are extremely proud to be a part of such a dedicated and professional Bowl family. We look forward to continuing to build on the Bowl's historic foundation," said TaxSlayer President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Rhodes.

The 2018 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be televised on the ESPN family of networks and will feature a team from the Southeastern Conference paired against an opponent from either the Big Ten Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference or University of Notre Dame. The date and time for the 2018 game will be announced later this month.

"It is rare to find sponsoring companies that share the same values and goals, and we are fortunate to have found such a partner in TaxSlayer. Together, TaxSlayer and the Gator Bowl Sports Board of Trustees will enable the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game to maintain its stature on the national level as one of the top tier bowl games in the country," said Rick Catlett, Bowl President and Chief Executive Officer.

Tickets for the 2018 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will go on-sale to the public on September 1, 2018. For more information on the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, visit www.taxslayerbowl.com.

About TaxSlayer

TaxSlayer makes life simpler and less stressful for millions of Americans with exceptional, easy-to-use technology. Trusted for over 50 years, TaxSlayer saves business owners, tax professionals and individual consumers time and money with high-quality, high-value financial products. In addition to offering the top-rated tax preparation software, support, and tools, TaxSlayer's products are radically transforming the legal, bookkeeping, and HR/payroll arenas, helping small business owners better serve their customers.

The company successfully completed more than 10 million state and federal e-filed tax returns in 2017, representing a 200% increase over the past three years. TaxSlayer's software was ranked #1 for five straight years in numerous categories, including overall satisfaction by the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP).

About TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is a 73-year-old Jacksonville tradition. The 74th installment of this iconic event will be held in late December 2018 on Bill Gay Grounds at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL. The match-up will feature a participant from the Southeastern Conference paired against an opponent from either the Big Ten Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference or University of Notre Dame. Annually, the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl provides a $14-$16 million in economic impact to Northeast Florida and over $500,000 is donated to local charitable organizations.

