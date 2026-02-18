TaxTec Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Elevating Security and Trust in Automated Digital Tax Reclamation

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxTec, the AI-enabled digital tax reclamation platform for institutional investors, is proud to announce it has achieved ISO 27001 certification, the globally recognised standard for information security management systems.

This significant accreditation reflects TaxTec's commitment to safeguarding client data, protecting operational integrity, and ensuring the highest levels of information security across its market leading tax recovery platform. The certification follows a rigorous third-party audit of TaxTec's security frameworks, policies, and technical controls.

ISO 27001 certification provides independent validation that TaxTec's systems and processes meet internationally accepted best practices for managing sensitive information and risk, an important milestone for a company at the intersection of finance, technology, and regulatory complexity.

What ISO 27001 Means for TaxTec and Its Clients

Achieving ISO 27001 certification strengthens TaxTec's proposition for institutional investors, asset managers, pension funds, insurers, custodians, and their service providers by delivering:

Robust information security controls — ensuring client data and system integrity are protected against unauthorised access, breaches, and disruption

— ensuring client data and system integrity are protected against unauthorised access, breaches, and disruption Enhanced operational resilience — embedding continuous risk assessment and improvement into the technology and service delivery lifecycle

— embedding continuous risk assessment and improvement into the technology and service delivery lifecycle Greater confidence in data governance — providing clients and partners with independent assurance that TaxTec adheres to internationally recognised security practices

— providing clients and partners with independent assurance that TaxTec adheres to internationally recognised security practices Support for regulatory and compliance obligations — helping institutional users meet their own internal and external compliance requirements with confidence.

As an AI-enabled platform processing complex tax data across more than 100 jurisdictions and thousands of double taxation treaties, robust information security is foundational to TaxTec's strategy. ISO 27001 certification is at the forefront of the company's commitment to digital innovation and secure, automated tax reclamation.

A Strategic Milestone in Secure Innovation

ISO 27001 is not a one-time achievement. It is a framework that requires continuous monitoring, regular audits, and ongoing improvements to maintain compliance and adapt to evolving threats. TaxTec has committed to integrating these requirements into its organisational practices and technology development processes.

"Achieving ISO 27001 is a key validation of our commitment to security and trust," said Stephen Everard, CEO of TaxTec. "Institutional investors today demand not only greater efficiency and automation but also demonstrable assurance that their data and processes are secure. This certification provides that independent confidence and aligns with our mission to revolutionise tax reclamation with technology and a service model that clients can depend on."

