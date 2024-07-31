Taxwell Names New Board of Directors Member

DALLAS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxwell, the combined company that brought together Drake Software and TaxAct announces Kathleen Traynor DeRose, CFA joined the board of directors effective July 29, 2024.

Kathleen Traynor DeRose, CFA

Kathleen has had an extensive career in finance and fintech. She serves as a non-executive director for Experian, Enfusion, Voya Financial, and the London Stock Exchange Group. Kathleen also serves as a Clinical Associate Professor of Finance at the Stern School of Business at New York University. She leads NYU's Fintech programs and is the Director of the Fubon Center for Technology, Business and Innovation's Fintech Initiative. She is also the Academic Director of the Fintech Master's degree program at NYU. She previously served as the Chairman of the Board at Evolute, a Swiss wealthtech organization. Kathleen holds a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University, a Master of Business Administration from NYU Stern School of Business (TRIUM program), a master's degree from the University of Oxford and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

"We are beyond excited to have Kathleen join the Taxwell team as our newest member to our board of directors," said Taxwell CEO Dermot Halpin. "She brings a wealth of finance knowledge and experience in the fintech space making her an exceptional addition to our organization."

About Taxwell

Taxwell is a leading digital tax filing platform formed in 2022 from the combination of Drake Software® and TaxAct®. Headquartered in Franklin, NC and Dallas, TX with ~1,000 employees, Taxwell serves over 90,000 tax professionals and 3 million DIY filers annually through its comprehensive suite of professional and consumer tax preparation solutions.

Media Contact: Kylie Naughton, [email protected]

SOURCE Taxwell