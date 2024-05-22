TAXWELL NAMES NEW CFO

DALLAS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxwell, the combined company that brought together Drake Software and TaxAct announces the hiring of Curtis Tripoli as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 13, 2024. Curtis' extensive experience in online consumer platforms and technology will be crucial in Taxwell's next stage of growth.

Prior to joining Taxwell, Curtis served as the Chief Financial Officer for Top Hat where he demonstrated his expertise in strategy, process improvement and operations. Prior to that role, Curtis spent 12 years at Ancestry where he developed their Finance Department into a strategic function, supported M&A transactions and private equity sponsors. Curtis holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Master of Business Administration from USC Marshall School of Business.

"We are beyond excited to have Curtis join the Taxwell team as our new CFO," said Taxwell CEO Dermot Halpin. "He brings a wealth of finance knowledge and experience in the tech space which align very well with the next phase of Taxwell's journey."

Media Contact: Kylie Naughton, [email protected]

SOURCE Taxwell