Taye Ricks Proves Why He Is The Next Breakthrough Artist With Sensual & Infectious R&B/Hip-Hop Single 'Dope'

TAMPA, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most prominent emerging musical artists, Taye Ricks, is quickly set to make a name for himself in the music industry. The talented songwriter presents his newest anthem and third release of 2021, " Dope " released under his label, Inovibe. The self-produced R&B/Hip-Hop fusion delivers a groovy production with funky instrumentation, sensual vocals, and a downtempo beat driven by an infectious and iconic talkbox. The emotion-drenched vocal adorns the instrumental that shines and sparkles at every turn. " Dope " will capture you from the first note and will leave you wanting more. His seductive lyricism and wordplay will take listeners on a musical journey that highlights an empowering, lover's tale. This is precisely the kind of record that proves there is no doubt Taye Ricks is an artist to keep an eye on. Continuing on an upward trend of releases, Taye is not here to mess around.

" Dope " is a must-listen-to single as he is set to release more captivating music this year. The single will be available on digital platforms on March 12th.

About Taye Ricks

Taye Ricks is a talented singer/songwriter/producer from Tampa, Florida. The recording artist is quickly making waves in the scene with his unparalleled sound and style. Through his emotion-filled vocal performances, Taye Ricks radiates raw emotion through explosive instrumentation and music production. Taye's style encompasses atmospheric synths over heavy beats, deep-phased bass, and pounding 808's rendering his music euphoric with mood-evoking quality. His sensual and seductive vocal arrangements are something the listener is sure to fall in love with.

With his earlier releases " Midnight Love Affairs " " Mission Impossible " & " Bliss " Taye Ricks fits uniquely, along the ever-evolving spectrum, of modern R&B. Ultimately, the Florida-bred artist seeks to connect intimately through his lyricism with listeners around the world and inspire them to chase their dreams and create themselves along the way. Taye Ricks will have listeners immersed in the musical world he creates with his no-frills approach and realness. Racking up accolades through every release, Taye Ricks is an artist to watch as he is set to cement himself in the music industry for years to come.

SOURCE Inovibe

