Taylor & Francis Group Awards Full-Service Production for Global Journal Content to Cenveo

As a world-leading academic and professional publisher, T&F cultivates knowledge through its commitment to quality. T&F identified in Cenveo a shared vision to develop production workflows designed to improve the velocity of research dissemination. This planned strategic initiative enhances customer experience for T&F's contributor base, particularly newer generations of researchers and scientists, without alienating its traditional market.

"The critical piece that convinced us Cenveo was the right partner was their technology stack supports our publishing model and provides real-world, expedited publication turnaround times using AI and natural language processing technology," explains Stewart Gardiner, Global Production Director of Journals at Taylor & Francis Group. "The organizational and operational innovations Cenveo proposed to support a rapid scale-up in production volumes were something we haven't seen from other providers and were clearly based on lessons learned in previous ramp-ups."

In February 2018, Cenveo announced a financial restructure and reorganization to strengthen its fiscal health. Mr. Gardiner remarks, "Given the company is currently reorganizing following a Chapter 11 process, our legal and financial people looked at Cenveo closely and came to the view that this is a relatively straightforward debt for equity restructure. Refinancing of this sort is not out of line with what one might expect for a company in Cenveo's market position, scale, and acquisition history."

Cenveo and T&F have shared a long work history prior to this fivefold increase in volume. The transition process has already begun and onboarding the additional T&F work is scheduled to take place in structured phases throughout the remainder of 2018.

"This major win is a result of considerable work and effort that we have put into the next generation of Smart Suite combined with a focus on operational excellence," explains Atul Goel, EVP Global Content Operations and President and COO of India Operations at Cenveo. "We are grateful for the trust placed in Cenveo by T&F and heartened that Cenveo's long-term vision of innovative publishing workflows aligns with a global leader in publishing."

Cenveo is consistently rated as one of the highest performing content service providers by its customers. Cenveo's ongoing commitment to publishers and extensive experience with volume ramp-up is further demonstrated by its significant investments in technology and staff.

