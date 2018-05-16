Taylor & Francis partners with Apex CoVantage to maintain gold standard for book publishing

Apex will work with Taylor & Francis to raise the bar in academic publishing through increased speed to market, high-quality author support, and continued technology advances powered by Apex systems and innovations.

"Taylor & Francis is recognized as the gold standard in the industry and Apex is dedicated to ensuring its continued success and market leadership," said Margaret Gupta, Apex Chief Operating Officer.

"We need partners that are proactive and come up with innovative ideas and solutions to better serve our customers," Said Nigel Eyre, Taylor & Francis Global Production Director. "Apex has continuously met that criteria over the course of almost a decade working together."

Throughout its long-standing partnership, Apex has supported Taylor & Francis' exponential growth, reduced its time to market by 35%, and driven the introduction of new eProducts.

Moving forward, Apex will implement new process improvements including artificial intelligence and natural language processing technology while maintaining the personal customer service and human interaction Taylor & Francis employees and authors have come to rely on.

About Apex CoVantage

Apex is a leading supplier of data conversion, editorial, and content‑enhancement services to publishers worldwide. By offering leading technology and broad industry expertise, Apex delivers exceptional solutions to its customers. Apex has been managing large‑scale projects for publishers and media companies around the world for nearly 30 years. Learn more at apexcovantage.com.

About Taylor & Francis

Taylor & Francis Group partners with researchers, scholarly societies, universities and libraries worldwide to bring knowledge to life. As one of the world's leading publishers of scholarly journals, books, ebooks and reference works our content spans all areas of Humanities, Social Sciences, Behavioural Sciences, Science, and Technology and Medicine. Learn more at taylorandfrancis.com.

