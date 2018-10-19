Taylor Bank Makes New Logo Reveal In Local Cornfield

The idea for the cornfield reveal came from Taylor Bank's advertising agency, Stackpole, and according to Taylor Bank President Ray Thompson, the bank's leadership team was all in to make it happen. "Usually, you just put the new logo on the letterhead and call it a day, but what fun is that," said President Thompson. "Stackpole said why not go big, and we agreed, particularly because we could turn it into a community event which is right in line with the Bank's dedication to the communities our customers live in. It's unfortunate that the recent tropical storm damaged the maze itself, but we have amazing aerial footage and are excited to host a fun afternoon on the farm."

Taylor Bank's new identity and "Always Here. For Good." advertising campaign launch this week. The campaign is built off the bank's longstanding tradition of community involvement and support for local organizations including volunteer fire companies, schools, hospitals, and numerous other non-profit organizations. Earlier this year, Taylor Bank made a record $200,000 donation to the Atlantic General Hospital to help build the new cancer center.

About Taylor Bank

Taylor Bank is a local community bank providing consumer and business banking services in Eastern Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. Established in the 1890s, Taylor Bank continues its longstanding dedication to the communities it serves and to offering modern banking conveniences built upon a historic foundation. Taylor Bank is headquartered in Berlin, MD and is a subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB) www.taylorbank.com

