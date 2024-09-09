Taylor Bennett and Birchwood Knight merge to create new international search firm leader, Taylor Birchwood

Taylor Birchwood becomes largest specialist executive search firm, in the world, for organisations wanting to source exceptional talent in corporate affairs, communications, government relations, investor relations and adjacent disciplines

Merged firm will be jointly led by Taylor Bennett's Managing Partner, Matthew Wall and Birchwood Knight's founder and Managing Director, Wayne Reynolds

Managing Partner, and Birchwood Knight's founder and Managing Director, Tori Cowley , former London Stock Exchange Group, Mitie PLC and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) Corporate Affairs Director, joins the business as Non-Executive Chair

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Birchwood has more than 55 years of executive search and recruitment experience in corporate affairs. This gives the expert team at Taylor Birchwood a unique ability to support ambitious organisations as they hire for leadership roles across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Together with its global network of partners – Heyman Associates in North America, Barber Search in Asia and GK Consulting in Germany – Taylor Birchwood provides insight and access to exceptional talent around the world.

Matthew Wall, Founder and Managing Partner, Taylor Birchwood said, "Our two businesses together are greater than the sum of our parts – as Taylor Birchwood we are uniquely placed to support Boards, CEOs and Management Teams in securing the very best global corporate affairs and communications talent. I have admired Wayne and his team's drive and commitment to innovation for more than a decade, and I am tremendously excited about what we can do together as we continue to build on our shared long-held reputations for excellent service, strong delivery and unparalleled market insight."

Wayne Reynolds, Founder and Managing Partner, Taylor Birchwood said, "Taylor Bennett set the standard for others to aspire to when I launched Birchwood Knight in 2009 and the firm has gone from strength to strength under Matt's leadership. In joining forces, I know that we will continue to offer our clients across geography and industry access to the very best talent, delivering for them and our candidates, as well as building a great place to work for our people. We look forward to working with all our clients as Taylor Birchwood."

Tori Cowley, Chair, Taylor Birchwood said, "In a complex world, perception is everything and reputation matters. Every ambitious company, in every industry, needs expert Corporate Affairs counsel at the table. Whether navigating critical aspects of strategy or culture, anticipating or responding to crisis, driving through change or building trust, CEOs and Boards need specialist practitioners to support them so that they can lead with authority and clarity: you don't have to think too hard for examples where this was not prioritised."

She added, "I have known Matt and Wayne for many years as both candidate and client, and I am extremely excited to be joining them. They are brilliant at finding and securing exceptional talent, as well as being genuinely great people. As we combine their highly-regarded businesses to create a new market leader, I look forward to working with them, the full Taylor Birchwood team, our global partners and our clients and candidates around world in the months and years ahead."

Taylor Birchwood are specialists, offering executive search for permanent and interim roles in the UK and globally. In addition to hiring Chief Communications Officers, Corporate Affairs Directors and Heads of Investor Relations, Taylor Birchwood also recruits for senior management and leadership roles in media relations, financial communications, government affairs, public policy, internal communications, employee insight and engagement, digital communications and content, executive communications, speechwriting, brand and marketing.

The experienced Taylor Birchwood team also offer organisational design and succession planning services, helping leaders to shape their functions and prepare for the future; as well as coaching and career planning advice for C-suite leaders and next-generation corporate affairs leaders.

Taylor Birchwood has a market-leading approach to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, underpinned by the work of the Taylor Bennett Foundation, an award-winning charity which encourages people from ethnically diverse backgrounds to pursue a career in corporate affairs and communications.

A copy of this press release is available in Arabic and Mandarin Chinese on the Taylor Birchwood website.

Notes to Editors

Matthew Wall – Biography

Matthew has more than 20 years' executive search expertise, finding and placing the best corporate affairs talent with organisations all over the globe. Since 2016, he has been the Managing Partner of Taylor Bennett, an executive search firm specialising in corporate Affairs, communications, investor relations, government relations, policy and brand. He has worked with a huge range of Chairman and CEOs at large corporates, public sector organisations, sports bodies and charities in helping them to secure exceptional talent – enabling them to better manage their reputations, define their corporate culture and support their long-term success.

As a Trustee of the Taylor Bennett Foundation, which he helped establish in 2009, he has also been instrumental in supporting graduates from diverse backgrounds start and build careers in communications roles, championing the need and benefits of diverse thinking in good corporate practices. Prior to working in executive search Matthew was a journalist. He speaks Spanish and is a graduate of the London Business School's Emerging Leaders Programme.

Wayne Reynolds – Biography

Wayne Reynolds founded Birchwood Knight in 2009, building a highly successful business that became a go-to destination for ambitious organisations seeking excellent senior communications, investor relations, government relations and corporate affairs talent. Recognised for their in-depth understanding of the market and excellent sector research, Birchwood Knight built a reputation for responsiveness and innovative thinking, as well as a practical approach that delivered results for clients around the world. Wayne has a track record of working with CEOs on hiring communications leaders that have delivered real impact, as well as supporting those corporate affairs leaders in building their own high performing teams.

Wayne has worked in recruitment since 1998 and is a former member of the Recruitment and Employment Confederations' Employment Policy Committee. Wayne speaks fluent Dutch and is also an independent member of the House of Lords Appointments Commission, helping with appointments to the independent cross benches and vetting for propriety for party political members.

Tori Cowley – Biography

Tori Cowley has had an international career as a leading Corporate Affairs executive, sitting on the management team of three large public companies. Most recently she was Group Chief

Communications Officer for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), Asia's largest stock market group where she was responsible for all aspects of corporate affairs, strategic communications, brand, sustainability and philanthropy. Prior to this, Tori was Group Head of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations at Mitie PLC, the UK-listed facilities management company; and before that, she was Group Head of Communications at London Stock Exchange Group. Tori has overseen awardwinning teams in Europe, Asia and the Americas and has won numerous accolades for branding, design, investor and corporate communications. She is a former M&A investment banker and has also worked in consultancy. She has been a trustee of three corporate foundations, is a passionate advocate for diversity and has regularly been included in rankings of the world's leading Corporate Affairs practitioners. Tori is a Chartered Accountant and is a graduate of the Corporate Affairs Academy at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

International partners

GK Consulting https://gk-personalberatung.de/ (Berlin and Frankfurt)

Barber Search https://www.barber-search.com/ (Hong Kong)

Heyman Associates https://www.heymanassociates.com/ (New York and San Francisco)

