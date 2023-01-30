Taylor Brown's "Wingwalkers" Selected as One of 10 "Books All Georgians Should Read"

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Center for the Book (GCB) has selected the works of prize-winning authors with Georgia connections for the 2023 "Books All Georgians Should Read," and the novel "Wingwalkers" by acclaimed author Taylor Brown has made the list. The list of "Books All Georgians Should Read" was first compiled in 2002, and 2023 marks the tenth release of the reading list.

The pandemic gave the GCB an opportunity to refine the process of selecting the "Books All Georgians Should Read." Historically scheduled for late fall, the announcement will now occur in January of each year, to be celebrated on the anniversary of the founding of the Georgia Center for the Book: January 28, 1998. The GCB will honor the authors and illustrators with a short virtual announcement on that day, followed by a more formal, public ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments in full at a later date.

"The Georgia Center for the Book believes that the 'Books All Georgians Should Read'...lists are a wonderful way to honor the extraordinary talent of these authors and illustrators and give us the opportunity to inform readers across our state of the contributions being made to Georgia's literary heritage," says Joe Davich, Executive Director of the GCB.

The 2023 "Books All Georgians Should Read" features ten books, including four works of fiction, five of nonfiction, and one collection of poetry. The lists is the result of months of reading and discussions by members of a reading committee, which considered over ninety books in many genres.

Taylor Brown's "Wingwalkers," published by St. Martin's Press, is one of the fiction selections. The novel braids the adventures of Della and Zeno Marigold, a vagabond couple who fund their journey west during the Great Depression by performing death-defying aerial stunts from town to town, together with the life of the author (and thwarted fighter pilot) William Faulkner, whom the couple ultimately inspires during a dramatic air show—with unexpected consequences for all.

"Brown has taken a tantalizing tidbit from Faulkner's real life—an evening's chance encounter with two daredevils in New Orleans—and set it aloft in this fabulous novel. With scintillating prose and an action-packed plot, he has captured the true essence of a bygone era and shed a new light on the heart and motivations of one of America's greatest authors," says St. Martin's Press.

"Wingwalkers" has been called an "exquisite novel" (The New York Sun), selected as one of "The Best Southern Books of 2022" (Garden & Gun), and is currently a finalist for the prestigious Townsend Prize in Fiction.

Taylor Brown has been called "one of the best American writers of his generation" (Ron Rash). He is a recipient of the Montana Prize in Fiction, the 2021 Georgia Author of the Year, a three-time finalist for the Southern Book Prize, and the founder of BikeBound.com. He lives in Savannah, Georgia. Visit his website for more information, taylorbrownfiction.com.

