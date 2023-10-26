Taylor Choice Dental Opens to Serve Families in Taylor and Williamson County

Family-Owned and Operated Practice Offers Modern Care

TAYLOR, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Choice Dental recently had its grand opening and welcomed new patients. Its doors opened in early September, and it's already making a difference in the Taylor community, which numbers about 16,267 people as of 2020. As a sister practice to Cove Choice Dental in Copperas Cove and Temple Choice Dental in Temple, this is the third practice in a network dedicated to serving local communities with the most advanced technology in dentistry.

Each location within the Choice Dental network is family owned and operated. Dr. Daood Alvi, who practices at Taylor Choice Dental, says, "We are excited to get to know individuals and families as well as build long-term relationships within the community. Committed to relieving pain and keeping our patients healthy, we are here to improve patients' overall well-being." When asked why Taylor, Texas was selected for the third location, Dr. Daood Alvi says, "Early on we saw a lot of similarities between our vision and the City of Taylor. This is a welcoming place with hard working families. Likewise, our mission has always been to welcome each patient that walks through our doors and provide extraordinary care – which can only be achieved through hard work and dedication on behalf of our patients. It was a perfect match."

Currently, Taylor Choice Dental has three special offers for new patients to help keep oral healthcare costs down. A routine dental exam and X-rays are at a reduced price. In a dental emergency, you can have a discounted urgent visit. For children who will be coming to the dentist for the first time, the visit is free as the team introduces them to positive dental experiences.

In addition to special offers, Taylor Choice Dental accepts basically any dental insurance and is even in-network with Medicaid, which means more families in the Taylor area can receive the high-quality care they need without paying top price.

Taylor Choice Dental is located on 2704 N Main Street in Taylor, Texas. The business hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM to 5PM. The Taylor location offers designated parking for the convenience of patients, along with state-of-the-art medical equipment to ensure that every patient receives the best care.

