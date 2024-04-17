Taylor County, West Virginia Selects OpenGov ERP to Drive Cloud Transformation

OpenGov Financials is now available in West Virginia, opening up the entire state to the industry's only cloud ERP purpose-built for local government

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor County is replacing AS400 with OpenGov Financials, the premier ERP for local government. This overhaul makes it the first county in West Virginia to move to a modern cloud ERP designed exclusively for government, solidifying Taylor County's position as a leader in the state.

According to the State of Local Government Survey 2024, one in three local government finance teams are building and managing budgets in spreadsheets. This leads to inefficiencies with staff, error-prone processes, and a high risk of inaccurate data. OpenGov ERP solves these challenges, helping local governments operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve.

Setting a new standard for how local governments in West Virginia manage their accounting and upgrade operations. Post this

"At OpenGov, we continually invest in product development so we can release new and improved features across the OpenGov ERP every month," said Zac Bookman, co-founder and CEO at OpenGov. "Taylor County is setting a new standard for how local governments in West Virginia manage their accounting and upgrade operations. We couldn't ask for a better partner to introduce OpenGov ERP to the rest of the state."

Faced with higher demands for financial transparency among residents, the County finance team needed a new solution. In addition, two departments handle the County budget for tracking revenue and expenses. The silos between these departments created hours of manual re-entry and data manipulation. By upgrading to a cloud-based solution, Taylor County will instantly reconcile financial transactions and strategically analyze financial data with custom reports.

The challenges facing West Virginia echo what's happening in local governments across the country, including Pennsylvania, California, North Carolina, among others. Outdated legacy systems are failing to meet resident demands for digital services, opening up organizations to security and ransomware risks, impeding organizations' talent recruitment efforts, and making it harder for dedicated public servants to do their jobs effectively. Leaders like Taylor County have turned to OpenGov to update systems with transparency natively built into every step of the process - and award-winning customer service, including the 2024 People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Customer Service and five other 2024 Stevie Awards.

"We've committed to bringing financial transparency to our residents of Taylor County, and with OpenGov, we will be able to fulfill our commitment," said Jaron Freeman, County Clerk of Taylor County. "The leaders, elected officials, and public servants of Taylor County have done incredible work with the technology and resources they've had, and today we're upgrading into the technological world and to become a more transparent government entity."

As a state, West Virginia is committed to providing budget, revenue, and expense transparency to the public. Project Mountaineer, initiated and managed by the West Virginia State Auditor's Office, provides West Virginia county commissions and municipalities with accounting and reporting software.

Taylor County joins more than 1,900 state, county, and local governments using OpenGov to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen public trust. Learn more about OpenGov Financials.

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.

SOURCE OpenGov, Inc.