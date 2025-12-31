TAYLOR DEVICES ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2026 SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD HIGH SALES FOR BOTH THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ SmallCap: "TAYD") announced today that it had 2nd quarter sales of $11,603,472, up significantly from last year's 2nd quarter sales of $8,548,881 while sales for the 1st half of the fiscal year were $21,521,822, also up from last year's 1st half sales of $20,166,737.

Net earnings for the 2nd quarter were $2,008,624, up substantially from last year's 2nd quarter net earnings of $1,056,160 with net earnings for the 1st half finishing at $4,198,708, also up from last year's 1st half net earnings of $3,722,815.

"Exceptional execution by our Team this past quarter resulted in a new high record for sales in a 2nd quarter for our company at $11.6M, which bested our prior record of $10.5M set in FY23," stated Tim Sopko, CEO. He continued, "This contributed to a new high record for sales in a first half of our company's fiscal years at $21.5M, besting our prior record of $20.3M set in FY24." He further commented, "Earnings for both the 2nd quarter and 1st half were also up year-on-year, 90% and 13% respectfully, due predominantly to both higher sales volume and efficient execution." He continued, "While our firm order backlog of $25.1M is down slightly from the $27.1M it was at the start of this fiscal year, due primarily to our order receipt timing vs. delivery variability, the increased activity from our Aerospace/Defense market customers continues to offset the headwinds that our Structural and Industrial market customers are experiencing." He concluded, "As we enter the 2nd half of our FY26, supported by our recently completed Development Lab, we will continue to aggressively target opportunities where our custom engineered products are critically needed and valued by our customers in all three of our chosen markets; Aerospace/Defense, Structural and Industrial, which we expect will continue to support our profitable growth going forward."

Taylor Devices, Inc. is a 70-year-old company engaged in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of shock absorption, rate control and energy storage devices for use in various types of vehicles, machinery, equipment and structures. The company continues to target growth in the domestic Aerospace and Defense market as well as global Structural Construction and Industrial markets.

2nd Quarter (3 months ended 11/30/25 & 11/30/24) F/Y 26 F/Y 25 Sales $ 11,603,472 $ 8,548,881 Net Earnings $ 2,008,624 $ 1,056,160 Earnings per Share $ 0.64 $ 0.34 Shares Outstanding 3,147,518 3,127,793

1st Half (6 months ended 11/30/25 & 11/30/24) F/Y 26 F/Y 25 Sales $ 21,521,822 $ 20,166,737 Net Earnings $ 4,198,708 $ 3,722,815 Earnings per Share $ 1.33 $ 1.19 Shares Outstanding 3,146,606 3,124,720

Taylor's website can be visited at: www.taylordevices.com; with company newsletters and other pertinent information at www.taylordevices.com/investors.

