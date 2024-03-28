TAYLOR DEVICES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER AND NINE-MONTH RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD HIGH SALES AND EARNINGS

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ SmallCap: "TAYD") announced today that it had 3rd quarter sales of $12,254,093, up 24% from last year's 3rd quarter sales of $9,891,272 while sales for the 1st nine months were $32,517,596, up 10% from last year's 1st nine-month sales of $29,479,337.

Net earnings for the 3rd quarter were $2,696,921, up significantly from last year's 3rd quarter net earnings of $1,658,887 with net earnings for the 1st nine months finishing at $6,526,132, also up significantly from last year's net earnings for the 1st nine months of $4,220,766.

"Our FY24 3rd quarter and 1st nine-month sales finished significantly better than last year's levels respectively with the benefit of our market diversity demonstrated by increased sales to our Aerospace/Defense product group customers more than offsetting a decrease in sales to our Structural product group customers," stated Tim Sopko, CEO. He continued, "Additionally, these sales levels establish new company highs for sales in a quarter as well as the 1st nine months of a fiscal year." He further commented, "Similarly, net earnings for the 3rd quarter and 1st nine months are also significantly improved over last year's levels both in total dollars as well as a percentage of sales; 63% better for the quarter and 55% better for the 1st nine months, while also establishing new company highs for net earnings in a quarter as well as the 1st nine months of a fiscal year." He further commented, "We continue to reap the benefits of our team's disciplined adherence to our growth strategies as well as their excellent work on continuous improvements implemented over the past several years across all functions in our business." He concluded, "As we enter the 4th and final quarter of our FY24, we will continue to focus on our growth strategies supported by our continued investments in our team, technologies (R&D) and facilities which we expect will continue to support our profitable growth going forward."

The company's firm order backlog was $30,200,000 at the end of this February as compared to $27,800,000 at the end of February last year.

Taylor Devices, Inc. is a 68-year-old company engaged in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of shock absorption, rate control and energy storage devices for use in various types of vehicles, machinery, equipment and structures. The company continues to target growth in the domestic Aerospace and Defense market as well as global Structural Construction and Industrial markets.

3rd Quarter (3 months ended 02/29/24 & 02/28/23) F/Y 24

F/Y 23 Sales $ 12,254,093

$ 9,891,272 Net Earnings $ 2,696,921

$ 1,658,887 Earnings per Share $ 0.82

$ 0.47 Shares Outstanding 3,302,497

3,505,849







1st Nine months (ended 02/29/24 & 02/28/23) F/Y 24

F/Y 23 Sales $ 32,517,596

$ 29,479,337 Net Earnings $ 6,526,132

$ 4,220,766 Earnings per Share $ 1.91

$ 1.20 Shares Outstanding 3,411,703

3,502,982

Taylor's website can be visited at: www.taylordevices.com ; with company newsletters and other pertinent information at www.taylordevices.com/investors.

