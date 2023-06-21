Taylor Devices, Inc. Announces Approval by International Code Council for New Method for Building Design Using Fluid Dampers

News provided by

Taylor Devices, Inc.

21 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ SmallCap: "TAYD") the world leader in providing innovative shock and vibration mitigation solutions, announced today that it has received ICC approval for an innovative building design method using what is called the Taylor Damped Moment Frame™ (TDMF™). It allows structural engineers to easily incorporate fluid dampers into the design of new buildings in earthquake zones. The TDMF™ design procedure offers a simplified and prescriptive alternative to the current building code. It will streamline the process of using Taylor Devices' fluid dampers in new buildings. The design procedure was developed, validated and published in accordance with the International Code Council Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) AC 494, which defines criteria for alternative methods for seismic force resisting systems.

"After engaging in an extensive research & development project over the last few years, we are now able to fully deploy this revolutionary method to the civil engineering community. This will ultimately result in more buildings using fluid dampers that protect them from the harmful effects of earthquakes." said Alan Klembczyk, president of Taylor Devices "This new prescriptive method provides a simplified step-by-step procedure for structural engineers to follow and eliminates complex analysis that was previously required. This is a win-win as buildings can be designed to be safer during earthquakes and at less cost. We expect that this will help bolster sales and contribute to our growth." 

Konrad Eriksen, Structural Products Sales Director for Taylor Devices added: "We have already had widespread interest in the TDMF™. Many structural engineers are already using the procedure as building designs with dampers can now be done relatively quickly. The method has been fully peer reviewed by experts which now removes the need for project-specific peer review."

Incorporated in 1955, Taylor Devices, Inc. leads the way in offering innovative solutions for the toughest shock and vibration challenges. The company designs and manufactures shock absorbers, liquid springs, shock isolation systems, seismic dampers, vibration dampers, custom actuators, and other types of hydro-mechanical energy management products. Taylor Devices' products are backed by their 67+ years of successful experience in the shock and vibration control field.

For more information on the TDMF™ and fluid dampers please visit our website and contact us at www.taylordevices.com

Taylor Devices, Inc.

Contact: Artie Regan

                Regan & Associates, Inc.
                (212) 587-3005 (phone)
                (212) 587-3006 (fax)
                [email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Devices, Inc.

Also from this source

TAYLOR DEVICES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER AND NINE-MONTH RESULTS

TAYLOR DEVICES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER AND SIX-MONTH RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.