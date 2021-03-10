Taylor Farms and Yuma County Department of Public Health Partner with National Guard to Vaccinate Employees

"We have been and will continue to fight to get vaccines for all of our essential workers, and this is an important first step to protect our employees," said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Farms. "Our essential agriculture workers are working hard daily to ensure fresh foods continue to be available to consumers across North America, and I'm proud that the community and organizations in Arizona prioritize and recognize these everyday heroes with us."

Located at the Taylor Farms Yuma facility, Yuma County provided the vaccinations, logistics and coordination for an onsite clinic with 14 stations. Vaccines were administered by Yuma County Health Department with assistance from the National Guard.

On day one, an average of 35 individuals were vaccinated every 15 minutes, highlighting the success of the walk-through vaccine site. Employee consent forms were filled out ahead of time to increase efficiency for vaccine distribution – and the multiagency team proved the process was working by consistently being ahead of schedule throughout the day. In addition to administering the vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Yuma County Health are working side by side to map out migrant worker travel to advocate for more vaccines in key locations where these individuals travel to and from.

Taylor Farms will continue efforts to ensure all company employees across the country have the opportunity to be vaccinated and is committed to protecting employees and local communities during this ongoing pandemic.

