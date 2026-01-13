Taylor Garvey Joins LISA Board, Promoted to Managing Director at AIR Asset Management

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR Asset Management ("AIR") today announced that Taylor Garvey has been formally welcomed as a Board Member of the Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA) and promoted to Managing Director at AIR, effective January 2026. These milestones reflect Ms. Garvey's growing leadership role within the firm and her increasing influence across the life settlement and alternative investment industries.

Taylor Garvey, Managing Director, Corporate Strategy & Marketing at AIR Asset Management

Ms. Garvey was officially welcomed to the LISA Board at the organization's 31st Annual Meeting in New York City in October 2025. LISA is the leading trade association representing the life settlement industry, and her appointment underscores AIR's commitment to advancing industry standards, transparency, and investor education. In this role, Ms. Garvey is expected to contribute meaningfully to industry dialogue, strategic initiatives, and the continued evolution of the life settlement market.

Concurrently, Ms. Garvey was promoted from Senior Director to Managing Director at AIR, where she plays a central role in shaping the firm's strategic direction. She works closely with executive leadership on corporate planning, growth initiatives, and capital-raising efforts, while also overseeing the firm's marketing and communications platform, including fundraising materials, brand strategy, and investor engagement. In her expanded role, she now serves as a voting member of the firm's valuation committee and oversees multiple team members across strategy and marketing functions, reflecting her increased leadership and governance responsibilities.

"Taylor's formal welcome to the LISA Board and her promotion to Managing Director are a direct reflection of her impact on our organization and the broader industry," said Richard Beleutz, Chief Executive Officer of AIR. "She brings a rare combination of strategic insight, capital markets experience, and execution discipline. Her leadership has been instrumental as we continue to scale AIR and strengthen our position as a leader in the longevity investment space."

Ms. Garvey brings more than a decade of experience in strategic marketing, communications, and corporate positioning within the alternative investment industry. Prior to joining AIR, she served in senior marketing and communications roles at GCM Grosvenor, where supported brand strategy and communications around the firm's IPO and supported firmwide positioning across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. Earlier in her career, she focused on product positioning, advisor engagement, and thought leadership initiatives at Calamos Investments.

