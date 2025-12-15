Taylor Grant (Park-Equities) Completes Sale of 3-Property, 386-Unit Hotel Portfolio in Baton Rouge, LA in All-Cash Deal

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week Park-Equities announced the completion of a three-hotel portfolio sale in Baton Rouge, located at 11314 Boardwalk Dr., 9901 Gwenadele Ave., and 7682 Airline Hwy. The properties were acquired to be repositioned as "no-hassle" extended-stay housing, fit for individuals and families seeking housing without the commitment of long-term leases. Renovations will begin immediately to deliver a higher-quality product across all three hotels.

The individual cash buyer and Park-Equities are aggressively seeking additional exterior-corridor, +80-unit hotels in TN, KS, AR, MO, LA, OK, TX, along with any market in the Midwest, South, or Southeast should it be a portfolio purchase (+2 properties or more). Please reach out to [email protected] if you are an owner interested in discussing an all-cash offer capable of closing in as little as 30 days.

This transaction was completed in conjunction with Louisiana broker Jennifer Stein Real Estate, Inc., and one other LA broker of record.

About Park-Equities:

Park-Equities is a full-service real estate investment advisory firm focused on the hospitality and multifamily sectors. The company is a subsidiary of Park Brokerage Inc., with combined transaction volume of $2 billion.

SOURCE Park-Equities