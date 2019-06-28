Taylor Grey Releases New Cover Single "Bubbly" and Joins New Hope Club on 'Love Again' Tour

LOS ANGELES & LONDON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Grey has surprised fans this week with new cover single, "Bubbly," which is available across all download and streaming services via Instrumental . Click to listen now .

Taylor Grey - Bubbly (Cover Single Artwork) Taylor Grey - Photo Credit: @SpoonImages

"Bubbly" was written by singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat and produced by Jamie Sellers; a summery, alternative pop song, that still has the signature Taylor Grey style. Lyrically the song talks about the first flush of romance, the butterflies in your stomach… and Taylor's warm vocals, along with a gentle acoustic arrangement, effortlessly conjure up the idyllic-California she calls home.

The new release comes shortly after Taylor Grey announced she will be joining New Hope Club for all dates on the US/Canada run of their Love Again World Tour . Click to download tour graphic .

Embarking on this tour signifies the start of an exciting summer for the studious singer/songwriter who has recently returned home from touring the UK with The Vamps and is excited to perform to sell out shows across North America. For tickets and more info on the tour, go to taylorgreymusic.com .

Taylor says on the new release, "Bubbly was released when I was 10 years old and it was one of the first songs that made me fall in love with songwriting. When I was asked to record some covers in the UK, I immediately thought of Bubbly. Colbie Caillat is such a beautiful writer and has been a big inspiration to me, especially in my early years of writing. When I began singing, she is the first person people would tell me I reminded them of. Now 12 years later, after many artistic shifts, I thought this was the perfect song to bring me back to my roots."

Connect with Taylor Grey:

Website | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Spotify | Apple Music | Soundcloud | Youtube

A gifted songwriter and energetic performer, Taylor Grey burst onto the music scene in 2016, the same year she started her undergraduate degree at Stanford University. Driven by introspection and emotive delivery, the 21-year-old Northern California native has been building a name for herself as a prolific recording artist by navigating today's contemporary pop landscape with authenticity and vulnerability that is impossible not to cheer on. Taylor's latest project, her self titled EP GREY (produced by Oliver "Oligee" Goldstein [Foster the People, Christina Aguilera] and executive producer, Josh Abraham [Justin Bieber, P!nk]), has been featured on some of Spotify's major playlists such as Pop Sauce and supported by the likes of iHeart, YSBNow, Just Jared, and more. Taylor's music is a melting pot of provocative, emotional, and playful that reflects in her writing and performance. Taylor continues to tour with her grueling academic schedule and recently reunited with The Vamps on their 2019 Four Corners UK Tour after sharing the stage with them in her hometown of San Francisco and Los Angeles during their USA 2018 Tour. On the back of the success of the tour, Taylor released a self-penned, new single entitled, Intentionally, on May 17th, 2019, premiering live in Manchester at the legendary O2 APOLLO venue. Intentionally is an electric single embodied with a catchy melody and playful attitude that was produced by Nico Stadi (Justin Bieber, Lindsey Stirling), and mixed/mastered by Grammy-nominated producer Imad Royal (The Chainsmokers, Panic! At The Disco).

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Corinna Ingram / Outside Organisation / +447825439015 / corinna.ingram@outside-org.co.uk

Brittany Bowen / GOT PR Agency / +16142269542 / 217272@email4pr.com

SOURCE Taylor Grey Productions LLC