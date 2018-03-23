Taylor Grey to Perform at 16th Annual Independent Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Kobalt/AWAL singer/songwriter Taylor Grey will be one of six performers at the 16th annual Independent Music Awards (The IMAs) on March 31st at New York City's historic Lincoln Center. In addition to performing, Taylor is nominated for two awards: Best Pop Song ("Miami" feat. Spencer Kane) and Best Pop Album (Space Case). The IMAs will be live streamed on Facebook beginning at 4:30 pm EDT and Taylor is slated to perform at 8:25 pm EDT.

Photo credit: Jaay Carrillo Photo credit: Jaay Carrillo

Taylor Grey's debut album, Space Case, was released last summer and features collaborations with Brad Simpson (The Vamps) and singer Spencer Kane. The first single from the album, "Never Woulda Letcha," and the follow up single, "Miami," both have over 1 million views on YouTube. Space Case was produced by Josh Abraham (P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Shakira), David Kunico (Dierks Bentley, Alicia Keys, Selena Gomez) and Nico Stadi and demonstrates Taylor's uncanny ability to sing of self-awareness and introspection, while maintaining a positive and bright melodic and rhythmic feel. Her most recent single, "Poison," is perhaps her most honest and emotionally evolved track that explores and exposes her vulnerability as a songwriter. The song has been well received and has been played on national radio.

Now in its 16th year, The Independent Music Awards, produced by Music Resource Group honor the year's most exceptional & artistically daring music projects from self-released and indie label talent from around the globe. And connects them to new performance, promotion, distribution and fans.



Program winners and nominees include extraordinary artists at every stage of their careers and include Amy Lee, Masta Ace, Valerie June, Meghan Trainor, Passenger, Jackson Browne, Team Me, Radio Radio, ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, Girl In A Coma, Apples in stereo, Pokey LaFarge, Killer Mike among many more.



More information is available at www.IndependentMusicAwards.com

