Taylor Group Rebrands to Launchways, Unveils New Logo and Website

Human Resources: build scalable HR processes that unlock the full potential of your workforce.

Employee Benefits: innovative benefits packages that thrill employees and make every dollar count.

Business Insurance: comprehensive, cost-effective business insurance policies.

Launchways addresses the growing pains expanding businesses face by providing business leaders with the resources and guidance they need to successfully scale. Through strategic solutions for HR, employee benefits, and business insurance, Launchways helps customers build people processes to support long-term growth.

Launchways' new branding further enables the company to stand out in the rapidly transforming HR and employee benefits industries. Launchways CEO, James Taylor, noted, "In the nine years we've been in business, I've consulted with hundreds of companies and helped them with the challenges that occur when an organization grows. During this time, I've found that the most successful companies are the ones that are not afraid to embrace change, take risks, and stay ahead of the curve. This is the mentality we adopted when rebranding. Our new brand better highlights the work we do: helping businesses grow." ­

Launchways' bold new visual identity characterizes the brand as lively, authentic, and modern. Launchways' commitment to helping businesses strategically approach their people operations is embodied in the new tagline "Power your people."

"Our new brand will allow us to remain relevant to the challenges our customers are facing, and relevant to the needs of modern growing businesses. We will continue to help our customers adapt to changing business needs and leverage innovative methods to streamline their businesses," added Launchways President, Gary Schafer.

Please visit www.launchways.com to explore the new website and learn more about Launchways' solutions for HR, benefits, and business insurance.

About Launchways

Launchways provides business leaders with the resources and guidance they need to build scalable people processes to support long-term growth. Founded in 2009, Launchways has helped thousands of companies better approach the people side of their business through strategic solutions for human resources, employee benefits, and business insurance. For more information, please visit www.launchways.com.

