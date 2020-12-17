Taylor Harris Appointed to PROCEPT BioRobotics Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company developing intelligent solutions to transform the field of urology, today announced the appointment of Taylor Harris to the company's Board of Directors. In addition, Mr. Harris will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee.

"We are pleased to welcome Taylor to our Board of Directors," said Reza Zadno, president and chief executive officer of PROCEPT BioRobotics. "Taylor's leadership experience in numerous successful public companies and strong finance and operations background makes him an ideal candidate for the PROCEPT Board. We believe his sustained track record of generating significant shareholder value will be a tremendous contribution to our Company as we continue to grow and scale."

On his appointment, Mr. Harris commented, "I am thrilled to join the PROCEPT BioRobotics team at such an exciting stage in the company's growth. I'm impressed by the elegance of the Aquablation technology, and strongly believe the company is uniquely suited to change the standard of care in BPH surgery for patients and surgeons."

About Taylor Harris

Mr. Harris most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. MyoKardia was acquired in November 2020 by Bristol Myers Squibb for $13.1 billion. Prior to joining MyoKardia, Mr. Harris served as Chief Financial Officer of Zeltiq Aesthetics, Inc., until that company's acquisition by Allergan plc. Prior to Zeltiq, Mr. Harris served as Chief Financial Officer at Thoratec Corporation, until that company's acquisition by St. Jude Medical, Inc. Prior to joining Thoratec, Mr. Harris worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co. for over a decade in several capacities, including as a Vice President in the firm's Healthcare Investment Banking and Equity Research departments. Mr. Harris holds a Bachelor of Arts in Physics and Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he studied as a Morehead-Cain Scholar.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company enabling better patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. With an initial focus on BPH, the AquaBeam Robotic System delivering Aquablation therapy is the first FDA-cleared, surgical robot with automated tissue resection for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. Aquablation therapy combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, automated robotics and heat-free waterjet ablation for targeted, controlled, and immediate removal of prostate tissue. Aquablation therapy offers predictable and reproducible outcomes, independent of prostate anatomy, prostate size or surgeon experience. For more information visit https://www.procept-biorobotics.com.

