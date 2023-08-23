Taylor James Recognized as Epic Games' Unreal Engine Service Partner

"Receiving this recognition by Epic puts us among an elite group of creative production studios who use the 3D creation tool to produce cutting-edge content, interactive experiences, and immersive virtual worlds," shares Andrew Hall, Taylor James' VP Head of Studio. "This is exciting for us in several ways—It recognizes the exceptional work we've already accomplished using Unreal, but it also sets the stage for future opportunities," Hall adds.

Service partners must meet rigorous criteria during the application process and include Unreal Engine-based work in their portfolio showcasing a consistent high level of quality and understanding of the industry's most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool.

Taylor James' Executive Producer, Frederik Soares, knows first-hand the high quality of work Taylor James creates, and mirrors Hall's excitement about the future, "Because Taylor James will be included in Epic's online directory of Unreal Engine providers, this gives brands direct access to Taylor James' Unreal expertise and other innovative solutions we provide, helping create the ultimate customer experience and a quicker speed-to-market."

Taylor James uses Unreal Engine for various clients' campaigns. Hall notes, "The use of Unreal Engine has grown across a multitude of industries, from beauty, food and beverage and automotive, to pharmaceuticals and financial services. As the use of technology for brands' omnichannel content increases, Taylor James is poised to provide the best talent, using the latest technology, for optimal results for our customers."

Taylor James has received other distinctions and awards for its work, including a Cannes Lion, Clio, New York Festivals' Global Awards, and Creativepool, for which they were recently shortlisted.

About Tag: We work with brands to create and deliver impactful content at speed and scale. From creative production and activation to strategic sourcing and delivery, analytics, and subject matter expertise, we transcend digital and physical touchpoints to allow brand content and concepts to travel globally and connect locally, through flexible, tech-enabled solutions.

SOURCE Tag Worldwide (USA) Inc.