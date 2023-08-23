Taylor James Recognized as Epic Games' Unreal Engine Service Partner

News provided by

Tag Worldwide (USA) Inc.

23 Aug, 2023, 09:17 ET

Creative Production Studio Distinguished Provider of Industry's Foremost Real Time 3D Tool

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor James, a Tag company that specializes in tech-solutioned content creation and studio/virtual production for brands worldwide, announces it has been named an Unreal Engine Service Partner by Epic Games.

Taylor James is one of the select companies, in all business sectors, to receive the distinction of being an Unreal Engine Service Partner.

"Receiving this recognition by Epic puts us among an elite group of creative production studios who use the 3D creation tool to produce cutting-edge content, interactive experiences, and immersive virtual worlds," shares Andrew Hall, Taylor James' VP Head of Studio. "This is exciting for us in several ways—It recognizes the exceptional work we've already accomplished using Unreal, but it also sets the stage for future opportunities," Hall adds.

Service partners must meet rigorous criteria during the application process and include Unreal Engine-based work in their portfolio showcasing a consistent high level of quality and understanding of the industry's most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool.

Taylor James' Executive Producer, Frederik Soares, knows first-hand the high quality of work Taylor James creates, and mirrors Hall's excitement about the future, "Because Taylor James will be included in Epic's online directory of Unreal Engine providers, this gives brands direct access to Taylor James' Unreal expertise and other innovative solutions we provide, helping create the ultimate customer experience and a quicker speed-to-market."

Taylor James uses Unreal Engine for various clients' campaigns. Hall notes, "The use of Unreal Engine has grown across a multitude of industries, from beauty, food and beverage and automotive, to pharmaceuticals and financial services. As the use of technology for brands' omnichannel content increases, Taylor James is poised to provide the best talent, using the latest technology, for optimal results for our customers."

Taylor James has received other distinctions and awards for its work, including a Cannes Lion, Clio, New York Festivals' Global Awards, and Creativepool, for which they were recently shortlisted.

About Tag: We work with brands to create and deliver impactful content at speed and scale. From creative production and activation to strategic sourcing and delivery, analytics, and subject matter expertise, we transcend digital and physical touchpoints to allow brand content and concepts to travel globally and connect locally, through flexible, tech-enabled solutions.

SOURCE Tag Worldwide (USA) Inc.

Also from this source

Tag Americas COO Appointed to PAVE Global Board of Directors

Tag Americas Appoints New General Manager to Lead Creative Operations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.