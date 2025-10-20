Taylor Morrison Earns Great Place To Work Certification™

America's Most Trusted® Home Builder receives recognition for workplace culture and employee experience



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following impressive ratings from its team members, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) has been Certified™ as a Great Place To Work®. This prestigious award is based solely on employee participation and their anonymous, authentic feedback about the Taylor Morrison workplace.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Taylor Morrison now joins other Certified™ companies such as Hulu, Hilton and American Express.

"Our team members are drawn to Taylor Morrison for our undeniable culture, where they enjoy coming to work and are better positioned to take care of themselves, each other and our customers," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "We're thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ as we believe creating a strong sense of community starts internally."

Results from Taylor Morrison employees' anonymous feedback, and other key statistics, include:

93% of team members reported Taylor Morrison is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

96% said they're proud to tell others they work for Taylor Morrison.

96% reported feeling welcomed when they joined the company, and 92% have a desire to work for Taylor Morrison for a long time.

94% said they feel good about the ways Taylor Morrison contributes to the communities in which the Company builds.

Taylor Morrison reported filling 44% of open roles with internal promotions.

Top division and regional leaders average over 10 years of tenure at Taylor Morrison.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Taylor Morrison stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

In addition to being Great Place To Work-Certified™, Taylor Morrison holds several additional accolades including being named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, Forbes' Most Trusted and Best Companies in America lists, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greenest Companies lists, U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For list, the American Opportunity Index, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2025, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience; specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

CONTACT :

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison