Taylor Morrison Homes Ranks Highest in Brand Trust for Seventh Consecutive Year in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Taylor Morrison Homes has been identified as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by people shopping for a new home. In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Study, 51,209 customers shopping for a new home were surveyed and asked their opinions of home builders. Taylor Morrison received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (123.6) among home shoppers and earned the #1 ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study.

Home builders included in the national ranking included Taylor Morrison, Ashton Woods, Stanley Martin, TriPointe Homes, LGI Homes, K. Hovnanian, Mattamy Homes, Century Communities, Richmond American, Toll Brothers, Highland Homes, MI Homes, David Weekley, Meritage Homes, Beazer Homes, DR Horton, Pulte Homes, Ryan Homes, Lennar, and KB Home. The Trust Score is a scientific ranking based on consumer opinions that identify the home builders most successful in earning customer trust.

Lifestory Research celebrates the 10th anniversary today of the America's Most Trusted® study. The study is the most extensive and longest-running research program seeking to understand the opinions of home shoppers. Using the highest quality standards of consumer insight practices, Lifestory Research has surveyed more than 500,000 new home shoppers in the America's Most Trusted® Home Builder study over the past decade. During this time, the study has integrated the voice of the customer into business strategy and has become an industry benchmark within the home building industry.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The study uses well-established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight.

