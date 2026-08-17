Taylor Morrison Recognized in U.S. News & World Report's 2026-2027 Best Companies to Work For List for Fourth Consecutive Year

America's Most Trusted® Home Builder earns top scores in nearly all metrics

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison has been recognized for its people-first culture with a spot on the 2026-2027 Best Companies to Work For list by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice. Taylor Morrison was included as a top workplace within the categories for Real Estate and Facilities Management, Overall, and West-located headquarters.

"I've always believed that when we put our people first, strong business results follow, and that philosophy guides our celebrated company culture," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "At Taylor Morrison, our people are the heart of our business and together we have built an organization where team members feel welcomed, supported, and empowered, with a clear understanding of how their work contributes to the bigger picture."

The 2026-2027 list features a combined 3,900 public and privately owned companies across 14 industries. U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For ratings aim to help job seekers identify workplaces that align with their values and skillsets based on six key metrics. On a scale of 1-5, with 5 being the highest, Taylor Morrison earned 5s in work life balance, comfort, belongingness, and professional development, followed by 4s in quality of pay and stability.

For more information on the Best Companies to Work For list and methodology, click here.

"Job seekers' definitions of 'best' evolve with their needs," said Carly Chase, vice president of Careers at U.S. News & World Report. "U.S. News' ratings are a reliable resource for employers seeking best practices from their peers and job seekers finding companies that fit. From new grads in the AI era and seasoned pros seeking a career change, to HR leaders researching organizational trends, the ratings are a central hub that highlights businesses that U.S. News found effectively support their staff."

Taylor Morrison holds several additional national accolades including being named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder since 2016, TIME's America's Best Companies, Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, Fortune's Best Workplaces in Construction and Best Workplaces for Women lists, Forbes' Most Trusted and Best Companies in America lists, Great Place To Work®, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greenest Companies lists, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading community developers and homebuilders. It serves entry-level, move-up, and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under its family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, and Yardly. Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research since 2016, was honored as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies in 2026, and on Forbes' Most Trusted and Best Companies in America lists in 2025.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

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SOURCE Taylor Morrison