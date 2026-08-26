Taylor Morrison's Southern California Division Named A 2026 Best Place to Work SoCal for Third Consecutive Year

Homebuilder recognized among outstanding companies in region by Best Companies Group

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison was named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work SoCal by Best Companies Group for the third consecutive year.

"This award is a testament to our Southern California team's collaboration, commitment to excellence, and passion to create an environment where everyone feels supported to do their best work every day," said Lisa Fjelstad, Taylor Morrison's Southern California Division President. "Being recognized for our strong people-first culture for the third year in a row is especially meaningful, and we're proud that our inclusive workplace continues to attract top talent."

Best Places to Work SoCal is a research-driven program from employee engagement survey company Best Companies Group that analyzes companies' practices, programs, and benefits. This year's list recognized more than 60 companies throughout the Southern California area.

With a longstanding presence operating in Southern California, Taylor Morrison has experienced significant growth across the market in recent years. The homebuilder currently has 14 open communities throughout the region.

Located in Temecula, Pine and Sage at Elderberry Park offer a comfortable, connected lifestyle just minutes from I-15, Old Town Temecula, and Wine Country. Residents can look forward to planned amenities including a resort-style pool and hot tub, pool deck, pickleball courts, shaded play structures, and more. Thoughtfully designed floor plans at Sage begin from the low $800s and range from 1,994 – 2,672 sq. ft. and Pine starts from the low $1 million, ranging from 2,990 – 3,344 sq. ft. Both communities are now selling.

Opening for sales in September, Iris at Luna Park is located within the prestigious Great Park Neighborhoods master plan and offers beautiful three-story, single-family homes starting from the low $2 millions and ranging from 2,894 – 3,101 sq. ft. Future residents can look forward to a connected lifestyle within walking distance to the brand-new Aurora Park and an array of amenities within the community including nine parks, 18 pools, miles of walking trails, a coffee shop, and The Canopy, an 11-acre destination coming in early 2027 with dining, boutiques, and more.

To learn more about career opportunities with Taylor Morrison, visit https://careers.taylormorrison.com/.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading community developers and homebuilders. It serves entry-level, move-up, and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under its family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, and Yardly. Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research since 2016, was honored as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies in 2026, and on Forbes' Most Trusted and Best Companies in America lists in 2025.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT: Erin Kristick

(480) 840-8108

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison