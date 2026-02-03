Taylor Morrison Recognized on Fortune's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies List

America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Ranked No. 2 in Homebuilder Industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) has been named by Fortune as one of the World's Most Admired Companies, ranking No. 2 among top homebuilders. This marks Taylor Morrison's third year on the list, on which they were previously included in 2019 and 2020.

"Earning a spot back on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list is meaningful, especially because it reflects the respect of executives and analysts across our industry who understand what it takes to build lasting credibility," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "This list celebrates organizations evolving with purpose, which couldn't be truer of Taylor Morrison as we continue to differentiate by being the true industry leader in innovation and setting the standard for the customer experience."

Taylor Morrison received top scores for social responsibility, quality of management, quality of products/services, and innovation.

To determine the World's Most Admired Companies, Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry to survey more than 3,000 executives, directors and analysts on nine criteria such as investment value, people management, financial soundness, social responsibility, and global competitiveness. The 2026 list analyzed more than 680 companies across 51 industries and in 29 countries.

For more information on the full methodology for Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list, click here.

"Fortune is proud to celebrate the companies on this year's World's Most Admired Companies list; they have set the bar for real innovation, resilient leadership, and global impact," said Fortune's Editor in Chief and Chief Content Officer Alyson Shontell. "As rapidly advancing technologies such as AI transform entire industries, these organizations stand out for their ability to evolve with purpose and foresight, consistently shaping the path forward for global business, and the future of how we work and lead."

In addition to being named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, Taylor Morrison holds several additional accolades including being named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder since 2016, Fortune's Best Workplaces in Construction and Best Workplaces for Women lists, Forbes' Most Trusted, Great Place To Work®, and Best Companies in America lists, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greenest Companies lists, U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For list, the American Opportunity Index, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. Since 2016, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

