Taylor Morrison Renews Stock Repurchase Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a renewal of its stock repurchase program until December 31, 2020. The stock repurchase program permits the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company's Common Stock. The previous repurchase program had expired on December 31, 2019. Repurchases of the Company's Common Stock under the program will occur from time to time in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other transactions through December 31, 2020.

Future repurchases under the stock repurchase program are subject to prevailing market conditions and other considerations, including the Company's liquidity, the terms of its debt instruments, planned land investment and development spending, acquisition and other investment opportunities and ongoing capital requirements.

