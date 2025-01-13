Taylor Morrison to Host Investor Day on March 6, 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) ("Taylor Morrison"), a leading national developer and homebuilder, will host its first-ever Investor Day on Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Sarasota, Florida.

The event will feature presentations by Taylor Morrison's executive leadership team on the Company's long-term strategic vision and guest speaker Ali Wolf, Chief Economist at Zonda, on the state of the housing market. In-person attendees will also have the opportunity to join a tour of Taylor Morrison communities and experience its award-winning Esplanade resort lifestyle offerings.

A live webcast of the presentations and question-and-answer sessions will be available on the Investor Relations page of Taylor Morrison's website at www.taylormorrison.com. Presentations are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET and conclude at 3:30 p.m. ET. The webcast replay and presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations webpage within 24 hours of the event.

In-person attendance is available for institutional investors and analysts only and requires advanced registration. Those interested in attending the event in-person are asked to register here by Feb. 7, 2025.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2025, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT:

Mackenzie Aron, VP Investor Relations

Taylor Morrison Home Corp.

(407) 906-6262

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison Home Corporation