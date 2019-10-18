Taylor Pie--founding member of the Pozo-Seco Singers--Releases "Immigrant Child" Single and video

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned singer-songwriter Taylor Pie — also known as Susan Taylor, a founding member of the Pozo-Seco Singers — has released "Immigrant Child" through her label Puffbunny Records. It is a new song to call our country to action. The song focuses on the mistreatment of children by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Written and produced by Taylor, the song has been released with an accompanying animated music video that she encourages everyone to share and hopefully inspire action for change. Click here to watch the riveting animated video. Click here to link to the music on all streaming services. She also invites folks to investigate the situation further by visiting the ACLU website which dives deep into their findings. Click here to read about the organization's discoveries.

A traveling folk minstrel and Americana artist for more than 50 years, Taylor Pie was born Susan Taylor in East Texas and spent most of her summers with her grandparents in Longview, listening to her mom and her sisters sing harmony on church hymns. Singing came naturally to her, and after the family moved to Corpus Christi in the early 1960s, she helped form a folk-pop group called the Pozo Seco Singers while still in high school. The trio's hit single, "Time," by Michael Merchant, remained on the Billboard charts for more than a year, and Columbia Records released three of the group's albums. After leaving Columbia, Taylor and bandmate Don Williams (a Country Music Hall of Famer) became Pozo Seco and recorded an album for an independent label. She also co-produced some of Williams' first hit country singles. After the Pozos disbanded around 1970, Taylor went on to pursue a solo career as a singer-songwriter and musician, releasing a number of albums independently. Her songs also have been covered by a bevy of notable recording artists. Taylor Pie, who lives in Tennessee and spent most of her professional years in Nashville, was inducted into the National Traditional Country Music Association's Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

SOURCE Puffbunny Records

