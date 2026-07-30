Taylor Sheridan Advances Opportunities for Musical Artists at Bosque Ranch Live Through Agreement with DiamondLake

As part of this continued commitment, Bosque Ranch has entered into an agreement with DiamondLake to support musical artists performing at Bosque Ranch Live and enhance the overall live music experience. DiamondLake's vast ecosystem brings proven expertise in developing innovative models for artist and fan engagement through JRNY Studio (https://jrnystudio.com), a full-stack fan relationship platform that, for the first time in creator history, enables artists, creators, and brands to connect audience attention, fan behavior, direct relationships, data, and commerce within one closed-loop ecosystem.

"This is truly a monumental day for DiamondLake, and for me personally, to be announcing such an incredible partnership with Bosque Ranch & Bosque Ranch Live, working closely alongside its executive team and talented artists alike," said Brian J. Esposito, CEO of DiamondLake. "We are also thrilled to share that Mr. Taylor Sheridan will be joining our team as an advisor and equity holder. We have worked extremely hard over the last three years here at DiamondLake, and the fruits of that labor shine brightly when incredible icons like him see and embrace the value, access, strategy, and support we can bring. I alongside our President, Michael Reynolds, have dedicated a big portion of our lives working with and supporting independent artists and creators to help them pave a successful path forward in this wonderful industry and we could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with Bosque Ranch & Bosque Ranch Live. We know that together we can create a model of the music and entertainment industry wherein others will either want to work with us or try to replicate it."

Through the combination of live entertainment, artist-focused opportunities, and next-generation fan engagement tools, Bosque Ranch Live continues to explore new ways for musicians to deepen connections with audiences while creating impactful experiences for fans.

Beyond Bosque Ranch Live, Bosque Ranch and DiamondLake will continue to pursue opportunities across entertainment, technology, and emerging business platforms, leveraging their respective strengths to identify new ways to connect creators, brands, and audiences. Taylor Sheridan's creative vision and industry expertise will continue to inform these initiatives through his role as an advisor.

Taylor Sheridan, Owner, says, "We believe in creating opportunities for talented artists to be heard. The next great voice can come from anywhere, and it's important to build platforms where creativity, hard work, and authenticity have a chance to rise. We're grateful to DiamondLake for providing artists with the resources, tools, and support they need to develop their craft and share their music with the world."

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the official Bosque Ranch Live website.

About Bosque Ranch:

Bosque Ranch is the premier equine facility in North Texas, home of the NCHA Brazos Bash and The Winter Bash, the training center of 2018 NRCHA World's Greatest Horseman rider Kelby Phillips, site of Bosque Ranch Live and official filming location for Yellowstone, 1883, and more.

About DiamondLake

Founded in Utah in 1954, DiamondLake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and the planned launch of security tokens. Our goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. Our mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information visit www.diamondlake.com.

Social Media

Instagram: @bosqueranchheadquarters

YouTube: Bosque Ranch Headquarters

For more information:

Megan Soliah

Bosque Ranch

(323) 847-2411

[email protected]

SOURCE Bosque Ranch