Taylor Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Gets Digital Upgrade with Land.com

www.bosqueranchheadquarters.com

WEATHERFORD, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosque Ranch is entering the digital space with innovative ranch mapping technology, blending tradition and innovation to create a modern, immersive ranch experience through a new partnership with Land.com.

Courtesy of Eric Cain

This year's Bosque Ranch Live, held on Saturday, September 12, will provide attendees with an upgraded, more intuitive way to navigate the ranch and its activation zones. Land.com—the industry's premier rural real estate marketplace—will utilize its cutting-edge Ranch Splatter mapping system to create an immersive, photorealistic 3D experience of the entire event space giving attendees the experience of being there before even stepping foot on property. This marks its debut use outside of real estate listings, demonstrating the system's ability to deliver high-fidelity, dynamic navigation in a live event setting. Upon arriving to Bosque Ranch, Land.com iPad kiosks will be located throughout the property to help attendees navigate smoothly through the event.

Taylor Sheridan, Owner, says, "We've always relied on science and careful breeding at Bosque Ranch, so using technology to map the ranch felt like a natural step. It's a way to honor our traditions while embracing new tools, and we're grateful to Land.com for helping bring it to life."

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the official Bosque Ranch Live website.

About Bosque Ranch:

Bosque Ranch is the premier equine facility in North Texas, home of the NCHA Brazos Bash and The Winter Bash, the training center of 2018 NRCHA World's Greatest Horseman rider Kelby Phillips, site of Bosque Ranch Live and official filming location for Yellowstone, 1883, and more.

About Land.com

Land.com is the premier rural real estate site to buy and sell farms, ranches, country homes, mountain property.

Social Media

Instagram: @bosqueranchheadquarters

YouTube: Bosque Ranch Headquarters

For more information:

Megan Soliah

Bosque Ranch

(323) 847-2411

[email protected]

SOURCE Bosque Ranch