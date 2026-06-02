Taylor Sheridan Brings EIGHT Elite Light Beer to Bosque Ranch Live

www.bosqueranchlive.com

WEATHERFORD, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosque Ranch will feature EIGHT Elite Light Beer, the clean-ingredient light beer founded by NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, during this year's music concert series on Saturday, September 12.

The event highlights artists, creatives, and brands shaping the Western way of life, giving guests a closer look at the culture and community behind it.

EIGHT Elite Light Beer

Guests will be able to enjoy EIGHT Elite Light Beer during the Kubota RTV Ranch Tour as well as during performances by Tanner Usrey and Shane Smith & The Saints.

"I'm proud to call Taylor Sheridan a friend, and I've got a lot of respect for the passion and hard work he's poured into Bosque Ranch Live," said Troy Aikman, founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer. "That's what EIGHT is all about — celebrating the work you put in with friends and family over great music and an ice-cold beer. We can't wait to enjoy an EIGHT with everyone out at Bosque Ranch Live this year."

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the official Bosque Ranch Live website.

About Bosque Ranch:

Bosque Ranch is the premier equine facility in North Texas, home of the NCHA Brazos Bash and The Winter Bash, the training center of 2018 NRCHA World's Greatest Horseman rider Kelby Phillips, site of Bosque Ranch Live and official filming location for Yellowstone, 1883, and more.

About EIGHT Elite Light Beer

EIGHT is an all-malt beer, brewed with pure barley and no additives or sweeteners, unlike other mass-market light beers. Just clean ingredients with only 90 calories and 2.6 carbs with a refreshing, crisp finish.

Social Media

Instagram: @bosqueranchheadquarters

YouTube: Bosque Ranch Headquarters

For more information:

Megan Soliah

Bosque Ranch

(323) 847-2411

[email protected]

SOURCE Bosque Ranch