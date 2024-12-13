TAYLOR SWIFT AND COLDPLAY TOP POLLSTAR'S 2024 YEAR END WORLDWIDE CHART

2024 has proven to be a historic year for the live entertainment industry, one we may never see again in our lifetimes. Post this

"2024 has proven to be a historic year for the live entertainment industry, one we may never see again in our lifetimes," said Andy Gensler, Pollstar Editor-In-Chief. "While the industry has slowed since 2023, we still saw record-setting revenues, with the top two tours of all time running concurrently. Taylor Swift's powerhouse 'The Eras Tour' shattered the all-time touring record, while Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres Tour' sold more tickets than any artist in live entertainment history. That tour also grossed over $1.3 billion and remains the second highest-grossing tour ever, with 48 more dates scheduled in 2025. We are honored to feature them on the cover of Pollstar's Year End Special, the largest issue in Pollstar's 42-year history. I am immensely proud of the work our team has put into creating this monumental edition."

In addition to Taylor Swift's top position, the Top 10 rankings on 2024's Top 200 Worldwide Top Touring Artists chart are Coldplay (No. 2), P!NK (No. 3), Luis Miguel (No. 4), Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band (No. 5), The Rolling Stones (No. 6), Bad Bunny (No. 7), Zach Bryan (No. 8), Metallica (No. 9), and Madonna (No. 10).

The annual Pollstar rankings, which spotlight top-performing tours globally, also revealed 2024 as another banner year for the concert industry worldwide. Total grosses for the Top 100 Worldwide Top Touring Artists were up to a record-breaking $9.5 billion (2023's total was $9.2 billion).

The Top 10 of the Top 200 North America Top Touring Artists chart are The Rolling Stones (No. 1), Bad Bunny (No. 2), Zach Bryan (No. 3), Luke Combs (No. 4), Luis Miguel (No. 5), Kenny Chesney (No. 6), P!NK (No. 7), Madonna (No. 8), Aventura (No. 9), and Taylor Swift (No. 10).

For charts and in-depth editorial analysis, visit Pollstar's Year End editorial hub at www.pollstar.com now. Additional editorial features and industry news will be released online on Dec. 16.

Editorial content for Pollstar's Year End Special Issue includes Pollstar's industry leading charts along with our data analysis and a deeper look at 2024's Top Ten Tours. There's also a 2024 two-part Executive Survey that includes Live Nation's Leslie Olenik, AEG's Rich Schaefer, CAA's Mitch Rose, WME's James Rubin, Wasserman's Jackie Nalpant, CLP's Cara Lewis, PRG's Randy Hutson, SoFi Stadium's Jen Sandstrom, and Outback Presents Mike Smardak among many others. Also featured in this issue is a look at The Year In Agencies, Ticketing, Festivals, International, Country, Latin, Comedy, Sustainability, Women, Pipelines to Success, Cancellations and more. This Year End issue is the biggest yet, packed with invaluable insights and a comprehensive review of the year's most significant developments across the industry.

Pollstar Live!, the world's premier gathering of live entertainment professionals, returns to the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on February 18-20, 2025. With over 30 years of history, this three-day event offers compelling discussions led by industry visionaries, beginning with Production Live! a full day dedicated to those "in the trenches" in live events. Beginning Wednesday, Pollstar Live! takes center stage, delving into the most relevant and informative topics for live entertainment professionals. The conference will focus on artist development, data, research, and the visionary strategies driving the global live entertainment industry to unprecedented heights. A perennial highlight of the conference, the annual Pollstar Awards celebration will commemorate the year's top achievements. Go to Pollstar.live to register and for the latest announcements about keynote speakers, panelists, session topics, and more.

^ The annual Pollstar ranking of the concert industry's top performing artists is tabulated for all shows played between Nov. 16, 2023 – Nov. 13, 2024). All ticket sales figures are calculated in U.S. dollars and are based on reported information and extensive research by Pollstar.

* Pollstar's estimate reflects actual boxoffice reports from the "Eras Tour," combined with estimated tickets sold based on venue capacities, historical Pollstar venue ticket sales data, and other research.

