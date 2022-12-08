Taylor Swift Concert Tickets to be Awarded as Grand Prize in Sweepstakes to Celebrate Positive Disruption - Vol. 2 Book Release

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Like the classic film, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, best-selling author Tony Rubleski and Mark Tarner, owner of the South Bend Chocolate Company are out to spread holiday cheer, have some fun, and award two lucky sweepstakes winners with what many music fans consider to be as rare as Willy Wonka's infamous Golden Tickets: A pair of Taylor Swift tickets for opening night at her upcoming 2023 "The Eras Tour."

Swift's first U.S. tour in five years, recently created an overwhelming demand that shut down Ticketmaster, upset thousands of fans worldwide and even prompted a Congressional investigation.

Rubleski and Tarner aim to turn this negative disruption into a positive disruption, through a fun and timely holiday sweepstakes to tie into Rubleski's new book release, Positive Disruption – Vol. 2, which releases worldwide on December 7 on Amazon and Barnesandnoble.com.

There are two ways to participate in the contest:

1.) Order a copy of the book on Amazon.com or BarnesandNoble.com, or through Tony or his coauthor, Kelsey Sanders, through 11:59PM EST December 31, 2022, and forward the purchase confirmation with subject line ENTRY to [email protected].

or

2.) Send your favorite inspirational quote along with your name, address, and email address on 3" X 5" card via mail postmarked by December 31, 2022, to arrive by 1/7/23.

The prize drawings will take place on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 12:00pm EST. The contest prizes include copies of Positive Disruption – Vol. 2, T-shirts, lots of chocolate, and two grand prizes: Two pairs of Taylor Swift tickets (2 winners) for the opening night concert on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Travel not included.)

The contest is open to U.S. residents of the 50 United States and must be 18 years of age or over. For full contest details including a full list of prizes to be awarded, deadlines, and full contest rules, visit the Mind Capture website. No purchase necessary.

"This is a grassroots promotion," states Rubleski. "We're both doing this out of our own pockets for our customers, fans of my books, and inviting fans of Taylor Swift to be a part of it. I believe it's time for us to have some fun again. Mark's a kid at heart like me and enjoys putting a smile on people's faces. We hope to get people excited and reward a few lucky folks at the same time."

Rubleski is the president of Mind Capture Group and has written multiple Amazon bestsellers in the Mind Capture book series. The new book, Positive Disruption – Vol. 2, much like Volume 1, features 365 daily quotes and interactive questions for the reader's self-reflection with space to capture thoughts, ideas, and next action steps.

Mark Tarner founded the South Bend Chocolate Company in 1991. Over 30 years later, new confections roll out of the factory every day. South Bend Chocolate Company produces over 500 different chocolates and sweets and their products are available in stores nationwide.

For podcast interview requests and schedule availability for author Tony Rubleski, please contact Kelsey Sanders at 616.822.5318 or email [email protected].

