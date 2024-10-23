Taylor Swift, TikTok Trends, and Moms Drive Prime Big Deal Days Beauty Boom: Market Defense Releases 2024 Report

SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Defense, the premier partner for beauty brands on the global marketplaces of Amazon, Walmart, and Mercado Libre, has released its Beauty Dealmakers: Prime Big Deal Days 2024 Beauty Report, packed with exclusive data and insights into the top-selling beauty products and emerging consumer trends from Amazon's annual Prime Big Deal Days event. The report highlights some of the driving forces behind this year's significant sales trends, including the viral sensation of Taylor Swift's glitter freckles, which drove millions in sales in 48 hours. This surge was sparked by Swift's appearance at a Chiefs game, demonstrating the powerful influence of celebrity moments and social media on beauty purchases.

Moms Lead the Charge: Female Empowerment Meets Consumer Power

Women led the way in this year's shopping event, with 56% of Prime Big Deal Days shoppers being female. Household essentials and personal care items were top of mind, with moms driving much of the demand. This year's report underscores the critical role women play in shaping marketplace trends, not just as consumers but as decision-makers.

Hair Growth Takes Center Stage

Haircare is seeing single-digit growth this year, but hair loss products are in a league of their own, surging ahead with an impressive 40%+ growth rate.

Key Insights from the Beauty Dealmakers Report:

Best-Selling Beauty Brands by Share of Sales : Among the standout beauty brands during Prime Big Deal Days were CeraVe , Dyson , Laura Geller New York , and Versace Fragrance . These brands dominated their categories and captured significant market share.





: Among the standout beauty brands during Prime Big Deal Days were , , , and . These brands dominated their categories and captured significant market share. TikTok's Impact on Amazon Sales : Pheromone perfumes continued to trend, largely fueled by TikTok's viral content, reflecting a growing consumer interest in niche, experiential beauty products.





: Pheromone perfumes continued to trend, largely fueled by TikTok's viral content, reflecting a growing consumer interest in niche, experiential beauty products. Pimple Patches trend: Pimple Patches have been trending since the pandemic and there's seemingly no end to the trend; searches are up 22% YoY.

The Beauty Dealmakers: Prime Big Deal Days 2024 Beauty Report provides an in-depth analysis of this year's top-performing products, emerging trends, and key search terms. Brands can leverage these insights to navigate Amazon's marketplace more effectively and prepare for future Prime events.

For full details, click here to access the complete report.

