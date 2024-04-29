Taylor University Launches Historic "Life to the Full" Campaign

Ambitious half-billion-dollar goal will set forth one of the largest fundraising campaigns in the history of Christian higher education.

UPLAND, Ind., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor University today announced Life to the Full: the Campaign for Taylor, a historic initiative to raise $500 million to fund the University's strategic plan, Taylor Thrives . As Taylor continues to experience record enrollment, the Life to the Full campaign will provide enhanced resources to grow its circle of learners by 25% in the coming years and fulfill its vision to be the leading Christ-centered, student-focused university.

Pie chart summary of Life to the Fullcampaign goals

"At Taylor University, we know who we are, and we boldly proclaim that Christ is the center of everything we do, and it's drawing record levels of interest," said Taylor President Michael Lindsay, Ph.D. "Life to the Full is more than an ambitious campaign; the Board of Trustees and I view this as a calling from God to make room for more mission-aligned students."

Life to the Full: the Campaign for Taylor is the largest fundraising effort in the school's 178-year history and one of the largest fundraising initiatives ever for a Christian college. Through unprecedented generosity, the University has already raised $275 million towards the $500 million goal in the leadership phase. As part of this effort, the University received a record 47 gifts of seven figures or greater, including a $20 million gift for scholarships and a $40 million gift for academic initiatives, the single largest gift in Taylor's history.

"We are facing a hinge moment in Taylor's history," Lindsay continued. "We live in a world where most universities have long abandoned faith commitments and where many in academia no longer recognize that there is absolute Truth. At Taylor, we are thriving, and it is because we pursue Truth in every field and remain faithful to our Christian foundation. Our students and graduates are flourishing academically and vocationally, bringing the love, grace, and truth of Christ to a world in need."

As the oldest non-denominational university in the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU), Taylor currently leads the CCCU in combined career outcomes (99%) and retention (91%) rates.

Fulfillment of the campaign will accomplish three core objectives: A Thriving Campus, A Thriving Community, and A Thriving Mission.

A Thriving Campus

Widen the Circle of Learners

Grow Taylor's student body by 25% by boosting undergraduate enrollment, expanding graduate offerings, and investing in academic programming in the health sciences, innovation and entrepreneurship, data and computing sciences, and leadership. A recent $40 million gift brings significant investment to academic excellence and expansion.

Tell the Taylor Story

Invest in initiatives to tell the Taylor story more broadly and steward the University's brand while strengthening its position in the competitive higher education space, reaching a larger segment of the Christian world. A key project includes constructing a new welcome center in the heart of campus extending hospitality to thousands of visitors each year.

A Thriving Community

Invest in Our People

Bolster the vibrant community that makes Taylor special by strengthening its greatest asset – its people. Develop emerging leaders and build career paths that will retain a diverse and talented workforce for years to come.

Catalyze Entrepreneurial Energy

Strengthen Taylor's geographical region through grants and strategic partnerships with community leaders and private investors that lead to economic development, create jobs, and improve quality of life. A $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. coupled with $24.5 million received in public and private investment propels the Main Street Mile Initiative . The University aspires to be a national model for how a liberal arts university can catalyze investment in its local community.

A Thriving Mission

Ensure Excellence and Affordability

Reduce student debt through new scholarships and amplified work experiences, making the University more affordable and accessible for mission-aligned students. A $20 million gift received in 2023 provided a scholarship challenge match that will result in a total of $40 million in endowed scholarships.

Develop Servant-Leaders to Minister to a World in Need

Expand campus infrastructure including residential, dining, chapel, classroom, and athletics facilities to support student growth and prepare the next generation of servant-leaders to address the world's most pressing challenges.

"The Life to the Full Campaign is a historic fundraising effort by Taylor University," said Mike Falder, Vice President for Advancement at Taylor University. "We believe the world will benefit from an increasing number of the thoughtful, Christ-centered graduates we develop at Taylor. They will one day lead organizations, serve in their communities, and address the problems of tomorrow. We are so thankful for the many donors who have given during the leadership phase. Now, we invite alumni, parents, and friends to join this campaign that will have a generational impact not only for Taylor, but for the Kingdom of God across the world."

To learn more about the Life to the Full Campaign, visit www.taylor.edu/campaign .

About Taylor University

For over 178 years, Taylor University has combined rigorous academics with the Christian faith and remains the oldest nondenominational school in the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU). For nearly three decades, Taylor has been ranked a top Midwest College by U.S. News & World Report. The University's graduation rate is the fourth highest nationally among peer institutions, and 99 percent of Taylor's graduates were employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation. With a strong legacy of service and global opportunities, Taylor also ranks nationally for study abroad internships and travel opportunities.

