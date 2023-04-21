Taylor Wilshire and the Wilshire Foundation have again won the Global Excellence Award (GEA) for 2023

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Wilshire and the Wilshire Foundation have again won the Global Excellence Award (GEA) from the Consortium of International Social and Financial Responsibility (CISFR). This award highlights the Wilshire Foundation's outstanding success in creating sustainable solutions through partnership, innovation, and best practices in order to advance its mission of eradicating poverty by fostering development and promoting affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for all.

"We are determined to take the bold and transformative steps that are urgently needed to shift the world to a sustainable and resilient path as we embark on this collective journey," Wilshire stated.

As conflicts and divisive international issues arise, the Wilshire Foundation has advanced its humanitarian efforts and funding capabilities to provide shelter and placement for refugees from wars and establish self-sustained communities in India and Africa. The foundation recognizes that international trade can be an engine for inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction while creating an important source of income for both the private and public sector in developing countries. This mission to transform poverty goes hand-in-hand with strategies to improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth—all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests.

"Partnerships and collaborations between nations, researchers, and industry teams have highlighted the incredible things we can do together as we promote awareness of sustainable change. The result is transforming not only human equality but also creating economic solutions that deliver new inspiration to every generation on our planet. Our dedicated teams are already bringing us closer and closer to seeing real change," Taylor said.

During a time when most companies and institutions are battling severe economic fluctuation and political crises, the Wilshire Foundation has been receiving praise and funding that will expand its sustainable, innovative, and award-winning programs and projects. Inspired by the tenets of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization (WTO), the foundation's cutting-edge financial structures have put it in the spotlight of companies to continue to watch.

The CISFR's Global Excellence Award will be presented to the Wilshire Foundation in New York, New York, on April 24, 2023. Members of the CISFR include the World Trade Organization, the United Nations, International Conscious Capital, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

