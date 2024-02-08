Taylor'd To Your Tight End: PinkCherry Wins Over Vegas With Cheeky Billboards

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As the countdown to the sensational Big Game, the year's most exhilarating sporting event approaches, PinkCherry, the leading online retailer of adult toys, is making a bold statement in the heart of Las Vegas with its latest billboard campaign. Just in time for this year's big game, PinkCherry has unveiled six eye-catching billboards across Sin City, featuring playful and provocative slogans that will grab the attention of football fans and party-goers alike.

Taylor'd to Your Tight End, PinkCherry Billboard Campaign (CNW Group/PinkCherry)
PinkCherry's captivating billboard messages include: "Taylor'd to Your Tight End," a playful and cheeky message, "GO LONG! GO DEEP!" a nod to the excitement pulsating through the football weekend, and of course, "End Zone Experts," boldly stands out as a clever and unforgettable message. Together, PinkCherry scores big with its dynamic narrative on fun and pleasure, clever wordplay, and undeniable charm.

"We wanted to kick off the football weekend in Las Vegas in an exciting and fun way, and what better way to do it than through our cheeky billboards," said Daniel Freedman, CEO at PinkCherry. "We know that Las Vegas is the ultimate destination for sports fans and thrill-seekers, and we're ecstatic to be a part of the excitement with our playful and spirited campaign."

Whether you're a die-hard football fan gearing up for game day or simply looking to spice up your weekend festivities, PinkCherry invites you to join in the fun and celebrate. With its wide selection of adult toys, lingerie, and accessories, PinkCherry has everything you need to make this big game weekend one to remember.

About PinkCherry:

PinkCherry is one of the largest online sexual health and wellness retailers in North America, with the mission of making sex toys accessible for all – because everyone deserves pleasure. Since 2007, PinkCherry has sold over twenty million pleasure products, including sex toys, lingerie, and essentials like condoms and lubricants. PinkCherry's reputation has been built on excellent customer service (4.7/5 Google Customer Reviews). 2024 AVN Awards and XBIZ Awards Winner for Online Retailer of the Year.

PinkCherry is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario and Las Vegas, Nevada, with 110,000 square feet of combined warehouse space. PinkCherry carries over 7,000 products and hundreds of different lines at competitive prices, has real-time inventory, and fast, free, discreet shipping on orders over $59! For more information, please visit www.PinkCherry.com.

SOURCE PinkCherry

